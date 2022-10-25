ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

cbs19.tv

Northeast Texan fights against Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project

BOGATA, Texas — The proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project continues to be a hot topic in Northeast Texas. This proposal would clear farmland in the area and flood the Sulphur River to create the reservoir. Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain all the...
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Discover Dallas ISD, the city’s largest opportunity fair

The district is hosting the annual Discover Dallas ISD event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at W.H. Adamson High School. Families from all over the city can learn about our choice programs and apply on site with the help of staff, step by step. This is the largest opportunity fair in the city or county.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: Texas Health Plano Named to World’s Best Speciality Hospitals and A New Techstars Health Accelerator in Fort Worth

For the second year in a row, Newsweek has named Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano to its list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023 for cardiac surgery. The award recognizes hospitals that specialize in cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, pediatric & adolescent medicine, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, pulmonology and urology. Newsweek and Statista Inc. surveyed more than 40,000 medical experts to gather data on potential honorees. Read the full list of Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023 here.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

West Oak Cliff Area Plan Sets Precedent for Other Neighborhoods

Years of work led to unanimous Dallas City Council approval Wednesday of the West Oak Cliff Area Plan. It covers an area of 40,000 residents living between Davis Street, Illinois Avenue, Cockrell Hill Road and Tyler Street. Supporters said it is the protection they need to keep their area from...
DALLAS, TX
Shorthorn

Western Athletic Conference moves headquarters to Arlington

After months of speculation, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and WAC commissioner Brian Thornton announced the Western Athletic Conference is moving its headquarters from Englewood, Colorado, to Arlington, Texas, during a video press conference Thursday. “This is obviously a really good moment for our league to be partnering with the city...
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Amazon and One Medical Have Landed in Dallas

Amazon’s most recent foray into the healthcare space has expanded into Dallas. After an agreement was signed for a nearly $4 billion acquisition by Amazon, primary care provider One Medical now has two Dallas locations and is looking to grow again in North Texas before the end of the year. So what makes One Medical different, and what caught Amazon’s eye?
DALLAS, TX

