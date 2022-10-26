ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

readthereporter.com

Democrats come to Carmel to cap off Contract with Women state tour

Many Democratic office holders, candidates, and their supporters came together Friday evening at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel, located at 182 W. Carmel Drive. The event concluded the Contract with Women tour, a statewide effort calling on all Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to sign a pledge to...
CARMEL, IN
Chalkbeat

Indianapolis charter school seeks to buy district school building

A charter school within Indianapolis Public Schools borders is hoping to acquire Paul Miller Elementary School 114 if the school board approves its closure next month. Victory College Prep, a K-12 school just half a mile from School 114, hopes to use the property to accommodate its growing enrollment.“The Paul Miller property is just two city blocks from the VCP campus — and annually, in recent years, we’ve welcomed a growing number...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Aaron Smith launches re-election campaign to Noblesville Common Council

Aaron Smith, Noblesville Common Council member and local entrepreneur, formally announced his intent to run for reelection for the Common Council’s 3rd District. Smith currently serves as vice president and has represented the district since 2020. “Over the past three years, I’ve worked consistently to ensure we’re protecting downtown,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Jocelyn Vare shines light on domestic violence

Editor’s note: The following was submitted from Jocelyn Vare’s State Senate campaign. Fishers City Councilor and candidate for Indiana State Senate Jocelyn Vare will speak at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on Friday, Oct. 28 to build a brighter future for women and girls across the state. Vare will join fellow Democratic leaders who will be signing the “Contract with Women” in solidarity for Indiana’s future.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Nancy Chance to speak Saturday at Hamilton North Public Library

The Cicero Kiwanis Club will welcome Nancy Chance as guest speaker at its 7:30 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cicero branch of the Hamilton North Public Library. Chance, who is Founder and Director of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County, along with too-many-to-list volunteer positions, will talk about The BABE Store, a Good Samaritan Network program.
CICERO, IN
readthereporter.com

Parent asks: no CRT in Noblesville Schools?

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Grabovsky Lives in Carmel: “My Life Is In the District”

CARMEL, Ind.--Angela Grabovsky, the Republican candidate for Congress running against Andre Carson, the 7th District representative, doesn’t live in the 7th District. She lives in Carmel. While that is completely legal, she answered questions about why it might be bad optics, at IndyPolitics.org. “One of our largest businesses, a...
CARMEL, IN
vincennespbs.org

Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana

Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

United Way of Central Indiana launches interactive data dashboard

Impact United Dashboard shows community need, response of United Way’s partners. This week, United Way of Central Indiana launched a new interactive data tool that highlights the needs of the community and how United Way’s partners are working to address those challenges. United Way has long collected and...
MARION COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Always be prepared

Monica Peterson moves to full-time role with Hamilton County Emergency Management. Community preparedness is essential to ensuring Hamilton County is ready for emergencies and disasters. It can be hard to know where to start or make time for preparedness. Sure, you can buy some super expensive prepper kits off Amazon,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton Hills Church makes generous donation to Fishers PD

Fishers Police Department thanks everyone from Hamilton Hills Church for their very generous donation. Police Chief Ed Gebhart said his department plans to use the donation to purchase additional safety equipment for officers as well as further fund the agency’s mental health initiatives.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield expands Open Doors

Westfield Chamber of Commerce partners and community leaders were present on Wednesday to cut the ribbon to celebrate Open Doors Westfield’s addition to its facility. The Open Doors Pantry receives food donations from the Midwest Food Bank, individuals, local churches, Boy Scouts, post office and school food drives. Cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products are also provided, since these items cannot be bought with food stamps, SNAP or other government assistance.
WESTFIELD, IN

