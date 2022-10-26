Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
readthereporter.com
Noblesville parent: A vote for Forgey supports excellence, progress & kindness
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com
Democrats come to Carmel to cap off Contract with Women state tour
Many Democratic office holders, candidates, and their supporters came together Friday evening at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel, located at 182 W. Carmel Drive. The event concluded the Contract with Women tour, a statewide effort calling on all Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to sign a pledge to...
readthereporter.com
Former Congresswoman Susan Brooks endorses Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board
Susan Brooks has announced her endorsement of Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board. Brooks is a Carmel resident, a parent, as well as the daughter, sister, and mother of teachers. “I am endorsing Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board because she has the experience and qualifications needed to...
Indianapolis charter school seeks to buy district school building
A charter school within Indianapolis Public Schools borders is hoping to acquire Paul Miller Elementary School 114 if the school board approves its closure next month. Victory College Prep, a K-12 school just half a mile from School 114, hopes to use the property to accommodate its growing enrollment.“The Paul Miller property is just two city blocks from the VCP campus — and annually, in recent years, we’ve welcomed a growing number...
readthereporter.com
Aaron Smith launches re-election campaign to Noblesville Common Council
Aaron Smith, Noblesville Common Council member and local entrepreneur, formally announced his intent to run for reelection for the Common Council’s 3rd District. Smith currently serves as vice president and has represented the district since 2020. “Over the past three years, I’ve worked consistently to ensure we’re protecting downtown,...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville voter: Kiser & Ray will “refocus on what is essential” in schools
readthereporter.com
Jocelyn Vare shines light on domestic violence
Editor’s note: The following was submitted from Jocelyn Vare’s State Senate campaign. Fishers City Councilor and candidate for Indiana State Senate Jocelyn Vare will speak at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on Friday, Oct. 28 to build a brighter future for women and girls across the state. Vare will join fellow Democratic leaders who will be signing the “Contract with Women” in solidarity for Indiana’s future.
readthereporter.com
Westfield Republican voter questions consistency of county GOP leader’s judgment
readthereporter.com
Indiana Forest Alliance: Carmel city officials should listen to residents before removing woods along Spring Mill Road
Editor’s note: The following information was submitted to the Reporter by the Indiana Forest Alliance. Click here to read an information packet from the Carmel Plan Commission. An 18-acre parcel of old forest in Carmel has been rezoned and approved for development without the proper and legal notification of...
readthereporter.com
Nancy Chance to speak Saturday at Hamilton North Public Library
The Cicero Kiwanis Club will welcome Nancy Chance as guest speaker at its 7:30 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cicero branch of the Hamilton North Public Library. Chance, who is Founder and Director of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County, along with too-many-to-list volunteer positions, will talk about The BABE Store, a Good Samaritan Network program.
readthereporter.com
Parent asks: no CRT in Noblesville Schools?
WIBC.com
Grabovsky Lives in Carmel: “My Life Is In the District”
CARMEL, Ind.--Angela Grabovsky, the Republican candidate for Congress running against Andre Carson, the 7th District representative, doesn’t live in the 7th District. She lives in Carmel. While that is completely legal, she answered questions about why it might be bad optics, at IndyPolitics.org. “One of our largest businesses, a...
Current Publishing
Carmel mayor describes past, present efforts to “drive progress forward” during State of the City address
As Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard prepares to step down from the elected role he’s held for more than 25 years, he expects his final 14 months in office to be as busy as ever. In fact, deciding not to seek an eighth term will give him more time to work toward his goals for the city, he said.
vincennespbs.org
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
readthereporter.com
United Way of Central Indiana launches interactive data dashboard
Impact United Dashboard shows community need, response of United Way’s partners. This week, United Way of Central Indiana launched a new interactive data tool that highlights the needs of the community and how United Way’s partners are working to address those challenges. United Way has long collected and...
readthereporter.com
Two Westfield teachers awarded mini-grants from Community First Bank & Westfield Ed. Foundation
Community First Bank has partnered with the Westfield Education Foundation to offer two teacher mini-grants for the 2022-23 school year. Each mini-grant will provide a teacher with $400 to $600 for their classroom’s needs. The winners were presented with their awarded grants in October. Amy McClelland. Maple Glen Elementary...
readthereporter.com
Always be prepared
Monica Peterson moves to full-time role with Hamilton County Emergency Management. Community preparedness is essential to ensuring Hamilton County is ready for emergencies and disasters. It can be hard to know where to start or make time for preparedness. Sure, you can buy some super expensive prepper kits off Amazon,...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton Hills Church makes generous donation to Fishers PD
Fishers Police Department thanks everyone from Hamilton Hills Church for their very generous donation. Police Chief Ed Gebhart said his department plans to use the donation to purchase additional safety equipment for officers as well as further fund the agency’s mental health initiatives.
readthereporter.com
Westfield expands Open Doors
Westfield Chamber of Commerce partners and community leaders were present on Wednesday to cut the ribbon to celebrate Open Doors Westfield’s addition to its facility. The Open Doors Pantry receives food donations from the Midwest Food Bank, individuals, local churches, Boy Scouts, post office and school food drives. Cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products are also provided, since these items cannot be bought with food stamps, SNAP or other government assistance.
Following the general election in Madison County
On November 8, voters in Madison County will decide who will take five contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions.
