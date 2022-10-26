ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

WISH-TV

8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
BROWNSBURG, IN
readthereporter.com

Four HSE School Board candidates earn endorsement of Fishers FOP

HSE District 1 – Tiffany Pascoe. The endorsement came after reviewing an independent investigation of a “Defund the Police” poster that had been displayed in the classroom of the younger brother of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz, a Fishers High School graduate, was killed in the line of duty this past summer. The FOP statement read that the HSE response to the investigation “failed to address the root cause of the issue, which is that the school district allows anti-police sentiment to be posted in their school buildings.”
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Democrats come to Carmel to cap off Contract with Women state tour

Many Democratic office holders, candidates, and their supporters came together Friday evening at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel, located at 182 W. Carmel Drive. The event concluded the Contract with Women tour, a statewide effort calling on all Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to sign a pledge to...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Nancy Chance to speak Saturday at Hamilton North Public Library

The Cicero Kiwanis Club will welcome Nancy Chance as guest speaker at its 7:30 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cicero branch of the Hamilton North Public Library. Chance, who is Founder and Director of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County, along with too-many-to-list volunteer positions, will talk about The BABE Store, a Good Samaritan Network program.
CICERO, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes

Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Aaron Smith launches re-election campaign to Noblesville Common Council

Aaron Smith, Noblesville Common Council member and local entrepreneur, formally announced his intent to run for reelection for the Common Council’s 3rd District. Smith currently serves as vice president and has represented the district since 2020. “Over the past three years, I’ve worked consistently to ensure we’re protecting downtown,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Ivy Tech career fair set for Nov. 1 in Noblesville

Ivy Tech Community College Hamilton County will play host to more than 25 employer partners at its fall semester career fair. Attendees will receive professional resume review, headshot opportunities, access to career coaches, and more. The career fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Grabovsky Lives in Carmel: “My Life Is In the District”

CARMEL, Ind.--Angela Grabovsky, the Republican candidate for Congress running against Andre Carson, the 7th District representative, doesn’t live in the 7th District. She lives in Carmel. While that is completely legal, she answered questions about why it might be bad optics, at IndyPolitics.org. “One of our largest businesses, a...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

United Way of Central Indiana launches interactive data dashboard

Impact United Dashboard shows community need, response of United Way’s partners. This week, United Way of Central Indiana launched a new interactive data tool that highlights the needs of the community and how United Way’s partners are working to address those challenges. United Way has long collected and...
MARION COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield expands Open Doors

Westfield Chamber of Commerce partners and community leaders were present on Wednesday to cut the ribbon to celebrate Open Doors Westfield’s addition to its facility. The Open Doors Pantry receives food donations from the Midwest Food Bank, individuals, local churches, Boy Scouts, post office and school food drives. Cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products are also provided, since these items cannot be bought with food stamps, SNAP or other government assistance.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Llama-loving couple shares art with lots of local students

Author Jonathan Stutzman and his illustrator wife Heather Fox visited Hinkle Creek Elementary on Tuesday to share their love of llama adventures, reading and drawing with students. The visit was funded thanks to generous support from the Hinkle Creek Parent Teacher Organizations. The author and illustrator team have also visited White River Elementary, Promise Road Elementary and Hazel Dell Elementary.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Time to get crafty with Bethel Lutheran Church

Bethel Lutheran Church will hold a Craft Fair for three days in November:. Friday, Nov. 18: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Craft Fair will take place at the church, located at 20650 Cumberland Road,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Always be prepared

Monica Peterson moves to full-time role with Hamilton County Emergency Management. Community preparedness is essential to ensuring Hamilton County is ready for emergencies and disasters. It can be hard to know where to start or make time for preparedness. Sure, you can buy some super expensive prepper kits off Amazon,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville, say hello to Costco

Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

