Minnesota poll numbers continue to swing as midterms near
Rising prices for gas and groceries, abortion rights and violent crime are the top issues for Minnesota voters who responded to the latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll. Greta Kaul is an associate editor at MinnPost. She spoke with WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs in late October about the poll results and what they mean, and don’t mean, for Minnesota voters.
Watch: Tim Walz, Scott Jensen in final Minnesota governor's debate
Gov. Tim Walz (Courtesy of the MN Governor's Office) and Republican nominee Scott Jensen (Courtesy of Dr. Scott Jensen on Facebook.) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen are set to debate for the third and final time on Friday – just 11 days before the polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Minnesota Gov. Walz, Jensen come out swinging in last debate
MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen came out swinging Friday in their final debate of the campaign as they gave voters a last chance to make head-to-head comparisons on how the candidates would lead Minnesota. "Scott's vision is a dark and fearful vision of...
Walz-Jensen race for Minnesota governor closes where it started: COVID-19
The 2022 campaign Minnesota has focused mostly on inflation, public safety and abortion. Those are the top three issues that voters cite in nearly every statewide poll. So, of course, the final debate Friday between the leading candidates for governor spent an inordinate amount of time on … COVID-19? During a 60-minute debate that sounded more like an argument, Gov. Tim Walz defended the state’s response to the pandemic, and GOP challenger Scott Jensen criticized it. In turn, Walz attacked Jensen’s national prominence as a COVID skeptic, and Jensen defended it.
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
Paid letter: Vote Matt Hanson for judge
All but one Minnesota judicial election are already decided. One hundred ten years ago, Minnesota adopted nonpartisan judicial elections. The Minnesota state constitution states that judges “shall be elected by the voters from the area which they are to serve.” Out of the 105 current judges on the ballot this November, zero were initially elected. All were initially appointed by partisan politicians. For example, at the district court level Gov. Walz and Gov. Dayton have appointed 228 of the 286 judges. It seems like the norm is that judges retire or resign during their term to give governors, and not voters, the first chance to pick successors.
Gov. Walz secures endorsement from former MN Gov. Jesse Ventura
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz shared a video Thursday morning on his Twitter page of Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura sharing his endorsement for Walz in the upcoming general election. The post can be seen below:. Governor Ventura served as the 38th governor of Minnesota from...
Poverty in Minnesota: A call to action
The pandemic has caused significant hardships for families and individuals across the country. Over the past few years, thousands of Minnesotans were forced by pandemic-induced job loss or the death of a principal wage earner to seek assistance to feed their families, care for older family members or pay for child care. The pandemic forced many individuals to access federal assistance for the first time ever simply to make ends meet. For others, it drastically deepened their reliance on critical federal support. Community Action agencies and other social service providers across the state struggled to meet the high demand while dealing with sudden staff shortages, vaccine mandates, and the impact of the pandemic on their own families. While things have seemed to return to an uneasy normal, the resilience of the social safety net to respond to the next crisis has been stress-tested to the near breaking point.
Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November
(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
Q-and-A with Senate District 55 Candidate Pam Myhra
Address: P.O. Box 3113, Burnsville. Family: My husband, Chuck, and I have been married for 41-years and raised our three children in Burnsville. Employment: Self — certified public accountant with an active license. Education: I am a Burnsville Senior High School graduate; received an Associate of Arts degree from...
Analysts say significant Republican gains in Minnesota looking more likely
Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota’s November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent “red” shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. Minnesota D-F-L Party Chairman Ken Martin says about that:
Could Democrats take control of the Michigan Senate?
Both Republicans and Democrats are putting a ton of money into house and senate races with so much at stake.
Broadband rolls farther into the Iron Range
A decade ago, when it came to high-speed connectivity in rural regions, Minnesota did not have the access it so desperately needed. “In 2010, internet connectivity in rural places was spotty and underutilized,” said Mary Magnuson, the Blandin Foundation’s grants program officer for rural placemaking. “Minnesota was ranked No. 23 in the U.S. for speed, and broadband was defined as 768 kilobits-per-second download and 200 Kbps upload – just enough to support slow video streaming.”
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a surge in RSV cases in Minnesota
Twin Cities Metro had the fewest available beds by percentage. Elisabeth Gawthrop | APM Research Lab. A week ago, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19, just a month after getting the updated, bivalent booster shot. Her symptoms were reportedly mild, but it prompted us to look at the latest vaccine breakthrough data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
Paid letter: Re-elect incumbents who support schools
Representative Jess Hanson supports Minnesota education. Basic education funding is allocated by the state on a per-pupil basis, and is the primary source of funds for school districts. It is well-known that our state legislature consistently underfunds education, some years has even borrowed from the education budget to pay for other things not related to education.
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
North Dakota U.S House Candidate Cara Mund: "It's not that women don't want to serve in these roles, we want to, we are capable, we are eager."
(Bismarck, ND) -- A U.S House Candidate looking to represent North Dakota is sharing her goals if she would be elected in the upcoming November General Election. Cara Mund joined WDAY's Thursdays with Tony to speak on her campaign. Mund says the deciding factor for her to enter the race came down to a lack of representation.
