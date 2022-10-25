Read full article on original website
Art, music and theatre students to be showcased during Cameron University’s Scholars Convocation Week
In celebration of Cameron University’s Scholars Convocation Week, the Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will showcase its students with three events. All are open to the public at no charge. On Tuesday, November 1, community members can get a sneak peak at the theatre program’s upcoming production...
Cameron University will honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day
Cameron University will honor active duty and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces during a series of events on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Active duty military and veterans are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Shepler Cafeteria, located on the south side of campus along Elsie Hamm Drive.
More than 7,000 American flags to be displayed at Cameron University
Beginning on November 4, more than 7,000 American flags will be displayed across the Cameron University campus in Lawton as a lead-up to the university’s annual observance of Veterans Day. It’s a stunning view that Cameron President John McArthur hopes will attract visitors to campus to acknowledge the service of U.S. service members and veterans.
“Cinematic Comanches” to examine the cultural resurgence of Comanches today in film
With the premiere of “Prey,” a feature film focusing on a small band of Comanches, a humanoid predator and French fur trappers, Comanche culture and history take a fantastic albeit fictitious journey into science fiction and horror. It’s one of the films to be discussed by guest speaker Dustin Tahmahkera, associate professor and Wick Cary Endowed Chair in Native American Cultural Studies at the University of Oklahoma, during “Cinematic Comanches.” Tahmahkera and his aunt, the late Juanita Pahdopony, served as consultants for the film to ensure that their culture was portrayed accurately.
