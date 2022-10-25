With the premiere of “Prey,” a feature film focusing on a small band of Comanches, a humanoid predator and French fur trappers, Comanche culture and history take a fantastic albeit fictitious journey into science fiction and horror. It’s one of the films to be discussed by guest speaker Dustin Tahmahkera, associate professor and Wick Cary Endowed Chair in Native American Cultural Studies at the University of Oklahoma, during “Cinematic Comanches.” Tahmahkera and his aunt, the late Juanita Pahdopony, served as consultants for the film to ensure that their culture was portrayed accurately.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO