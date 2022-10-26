ALBANY — There are those who say they don’t believe in “signs?” Well, I do. I believe they are messages of hope when one needs encouragement. I have been going through a challenging time the last few months. I was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in July, had surgery in August, and began chemo treatments in September. With the help of God, family, friends, and my doctors, I have been blessed.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO