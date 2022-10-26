Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Schley County’s season comes to an end with loss to Wilcox County
COLUMBUS – Throughout the summer of 2022, members of the Schley County High School Softball Team (SCHS) trained in the hot sun, both as a team in practice scrimmages and individually. By the start of the season, the Wildcats were ready to transfer that summer work ethic on to the diamond and it paid off with a region championship. They were then able to win their regional tournament and advance to the GHSA Class A Division 2 State Quarterfinals in Columbus. In their first game of the “Elite Eight” they lost a hard-fought battle to Lanier County by the score of 5-3. This put SCHS on the brink of elimination, as the Wildcats would face the Wilcox County Patriots (WCH), who lost their first game of the season to Georgia Military in their first state quarterfinal game. SCHS came into Thursday’s survive and advance game against the 26-1 Patriots ready to pull off a win and advance to Friday’s action, but they fell behind early by the score of 5-0 and could not catch up. As a result, the Wildcats (19-11) saw their season come to an end with a 13-4 loss to WCH at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central welcomes Spencer
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers hosted Spencer from Columbus Friday.. The Chargers (2-6, 2-3 in 2-AA) beat Jordan 63-0 last week. Spencer (6-2, 5-0 in 2-AA) had won five in a row after beating Northeast 14-13 last week.
Hawkinsville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Crisp County vs. Thomasville
The Bulldogs are riding a five game win streak heading into Friday's season finale against Crisp County.
Albany, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
citizenofeastalabama.com
The Field Restaurant opens in Fort Mitchell
A new restaurant celebrated its opening in Fort Mitchell last Friday. Located at 808-A, Hwy 165, The Field Restaurant is owned Army Sgt. First Class Patrick Williams and his wife, Shameka Williams, and they hope that the community will make The Field their home away from home. With his retirement...
Abrams steps up attacks on Kemp during campaign swing through Buena Vista, Americus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s just two weeks from Election Day, and the candidates are shifting into high gear. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was in the WRBL coverage area Tuesday. The Democratic challenger for stops in Buena Vista and Americus. She is trailing Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls and she’s working like a […]
wfxl.com
Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany
Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/27/22
A Warner Robins man is sentenced to life without parole in a case from February 2021. A jury convicted Gregory Davis after a day and a half trial.
fox5atlanta.com
Mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots 'burned to a crisp' in south Georgia, officials say
BAKER COUNTY, Ga. - A mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots in south Georgia caught fire on Monday. Photos shared by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office shows the Jeep fully engulfed in flames along a rural roadway about ten miles southwest of Albany. The mail carrier was not injured.
wgxa.tv
Five indicted in Mike's Golf Carts burglary in Perry, three still at large
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men have been indicted in connection to the burglary of a Perry golf cart dealer that happened back in July. 41-year-old Timothy Silas, 35-year-old Arnold Silas, 34-year-old Antwain Swain, 46-year-old Terrance Johnson, and 44-year-old David Powell were all indicted on 20 counts each of felony theft by taking, six counts each of criminal attempt to commit theft, and one count each of felony criminal damage to property on Tuesday.
WTVM
Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
WTVM
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
Georgia National Fairgrounds moving forward with on-site hotel plans
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds is headed into the final phases of bringing its hotel dream to fruition. They've been talking for months about bringing a new hotel to Central Georgia and now they are months away from breaking ground. Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Maggie...
WALB 10
New Albany Tech president named
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new president of Albany Technical College has been named. Dr. Emmet Griswold was named the new president of Albany Tech. Griswold has been interim president since June, following the passing of the late Dr. Anthony Parker. He was appointed the new president by the Technical...
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
56-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside avenue on Thursday night. According to the officials, a 50-year-old man was driving his tractor-trailer north on Pierce Avenue. A Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year-old crossed the center line simultaneously.
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
