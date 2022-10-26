Read full article on original website
WTVM
Millions in CARES Act money still available for the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has millions of dollars to spend on just about whatever they need and city leaders are asking for your input on how the money should be spent. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp awarded Columbus $78.4 million in Cares Act Money, half of that...
WTVM
Strike at Russell County paper mill continues for union workers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Workers continue to strike at a Russell County paper mill. Hourly union workers have been on strike since Oct. 6. The union and workers were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract, sending the workers out on the picket line. WestRock offered to...
Columbus city services to be closed, altered for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services. Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day: Waste and recycling Waste and recyclables won’t be picked […]
WTVM
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
Traffic Alert: Crash at intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — First responders and police are present at a crash near the intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road. A WRBL News 3 reporter says that the crash is leading to heavy traffic congestion. Several responding units can be seen at the site of the incident. This is a developing story. […]
East Columbus: Section of Morris Road to close between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Nov. 1, Morris Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will close for construction relating to the Spiderweb Road Project. According to Director of Communications & Community Fairs Teasha Johnson, the road is expected to re-open on Nov. 30. Drivers are asked to be cautious and follow the […]
New Horizons reopening Harris and Talbot County facilities
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – New Horizons Behavioral Health has announced in a press release that it is reopening its facilities in Harris and Talbot counties. It had previously closed and consolidated its operations in these counties during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents have been served through telehealth, individual case management or […]
hotelbusiness.com
Hunter arranges sale of GA Home2 Suites
Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the Home2 Suites by Hilton LaGrange in LaGrange, GA. Alabama-based PHD Hotels Inc., a hotel development and management company, sold the property to MJC Hospitality, a hospitality ownership and management company based in Warner Robins, GA. Tim Osborne, SVP, Hunter, represented the...
On the cutting edge of solutions to homelessness in Georgia, it's 'housing first'
—— By the time moving day came, LaShundra Thomas was pretty exhausted. “You got a king-sized bed; where do you want it?” asked one of the movers helping her into her new house. “Stop it! Whichever way is fine with me,” Thomas joked. Then she made a snoring...
WTVM
Russell Co. under consideration for medical marijuana dispensaries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County can now be considered a potential location for one of Alabama’s new medical marijuana dispensaries. Today, county commissioners voted to approve the area as a potential dispensary site. “Please understand that we are not approving any sites or licenses. This is just one...
Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
Columbus pain medicine practice owner agrees to $1 million penalty to absolve various allegations
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The owner of Southeast Regional Pain Center (SRPC) in Columbus, Georgia, is agreeing to pay a $1 million civil penalty to settle alleged violations of multiple federal acts. M.D. Kenneth Barngrover was registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and ran a worker’s compensation pharmacy out of SRPC, allowing him to […]
WTVM
Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
Columbus VA clinic holding informational fall festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Veterans, their family members and friends and anyone else who is interested is invited to attend the upcoming Veterans’ Health and Wellness Fall Festival at the Robert Poydasheff VA Clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At the festival itself, […]
3 people hospitalized after plane crash in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a plane crashed in Crawford County Thursday morning. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, just after 10:15 a.m., a Cessna 172 plane was attempting to land when...
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
UPDATE: Eddy Middle School in South Columbus lifts lockdown after threatening phone call
UPDATE 10/27/2022 5:10 p.m.: According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director Kimberly Wright, Eddy Middle School received a threatening phone call at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. The school was placed on lockdown. An investigation with the Columbus Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office began. The lockdown was lifted at around 4:20 p.m. […]
WTVM
Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility
Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
Horror movie villain ‘Michael Myers’ arrested after stalking the streets of Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that a familiar looking masked man had been taken into custody just ahead of Halloween. According to a post was published Friday afternoon, an individual who looks an awful lot like Michael Myers (aka The Shape) was taken into custody […]
