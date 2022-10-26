ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattahoochee County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus city services to be closed, altered for Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services. Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day: Waste and recycling Waste and recyclables won’t be picked […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

New Horizons reopening Harris and Talbot County facilities

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – New Horizons Behavioral Health has announced in a press release that it is reopening its facilities in Harris and Talbot counties. It had previously closed and consolidated its operations in these counties during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents have been served through telehealth, individual case management or […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
hotelbusiness.com

Hunter arranges sale of GA Home2 Suites

Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the Home2 Suites by Hilton LaGrange in LaGrange, GA. Alabama-based PHD Hotels Inc., a hotel development and management company, sold the property to MJC Hospitality, a hospitality ownership and management company based in Warner Robins, GA. Tim Osborne, SVP, Hunter, represented the...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Russell Co. under consideration for medical marijuana dispensaries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County can now be considered a potential location for one of Alabama’s new medical marijuana dispensaries. Today, county commissioners voted to approve the area as a potential dispensary site. “Please understand that we are not approving any sites or licenses. This is just one...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus pain medicine practice owner agrees to $1 million penalty to absolve various allegations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The owner of Southeast Regional Pain Center (SRPC) in Columbus, Georgia, is agreeing to pay a $1 million civil penalty to settle alleged violations of multiple federal acts. M.D. Kenneth Barngrover was registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and ran a worker’s compensation pharmacy out of SRPC, allowing him to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus VA clinic holding informational fall festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Veterans, their family members and friends and anyone else who is interested is invited to attend the upcoming Veterans’ Health and Wellness Fall Festival at the Robert Poydasheff VA Clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At the festival itself, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

3 people hospitalized after plane crash in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a plane crashed in Crawford County Thursday morning. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, just after 10:15 a.m., a Cessna 172 plane was attempting to land when...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Eddy Middle School in South Columbus lifts lockdown after threatening phone call

UPDATE 10/27/2022 5:10 p.m.: According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director Kimberly Wright, Eddy Middle School received a threatening phone call at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. The school was placed on lockdown. An investigation with the Columbus Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office began. The lockdown was lifted at around 4:20 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
COLUMBUS, GA
alreporter.com

Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility

Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy