Marion County, GA

The Albany Herald

Albany commissioners defend salary increase votes

ALBANY — There are two actions that elected officials can take that are sure to get the notice of voters: raising taxes and increasing their own salaries. The Dougherty County Commission did the former two months ago, and on Tuesday the Albany City Commission approved a pay increase for commission members.
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Russell Co. under consideration for medical marijuana dispensaries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County can now be considered a potential location for one of Alabama’s new medical marijuana dispensaries. Today, county commissioners voted to approve the area as a potential dispensary site. “Please understand that we are not approving any sites or licenses. This is just one...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

New Horizons reopening Harris and Talbot County facilities

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – New Horizons Behavioral Health has announced in a press release that it is reopening its facilities in Harris and Talbot counties. It had previously closed and consolidated its operations in these counties during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents have been served through telehealth, individual case management or […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins auto shop accused of incomplete repairs

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The local Better Business Bureau says they're concerned about a Warner Robins auto shop after getting several complaints. Some customers say the shop took their money and never completed the work. Jared Koepp says repairs on his son's car would turn into a three-month nightmare.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
hotelbusiness.com

Hunter arranges sale of GA Home2 Suites

Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the Home2 Suites by Hilton LaGrange in LaGrange, GA. Alabama-based PHD Hotels Inc., a hotel development and management company, sold the property to MJC Hospitality, a hospitality ownership and management company based in Warner Robins, GA. Tim Osborne, SVP, Hunter, represented the...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus city services to be closed, altered for Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services. Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day: Waste and recycling Waste and recyclables won’t be picked […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany

From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County Schools October 2022 Board Recognition Program

Mr. Walter Knighton, Superintendent of Sumter County Schools, proudly announces the October 2022 “Teachers and Parents in Support of Students” Board Recognition Program honorees from Sumter County Elementary School. Ms. Teira Wallace, the principal and her staff, chose to recognize the following: Student – Melanie Duque, Custodian – Zebb Jackson; Nutrition Staff Member – Angela Laster; Support Staff – Wanda Jordan; Parent Volunteer – Patricia Hill; Paraprofessional – Myia Crawford; and Teacher – Kristal Minter.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus pain medicine practice owner agrees to $1 million penalty to absolve various allegations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The owner of Southeast Regional Pain Center (SRPC) in Columbus, Georgia, is agreeing to pay a $1 million civil penalty to settle alleged violations of multiple federal acts. M.D. Kenneth Barngrover was registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and ran a worker’s compensation pharmacy out of SRPC, allowing him to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

BETTER WORK Columbus to host job fair for MCSD parents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - BETTER WORK Columbus is hosting a job fair for parents in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). The fair will be held at Victory Mission, located at 3448 N Lumpkin Rd., on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can find work opportunities...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Albany Herald

Scammers use old BJ for Mayor Facebook site to con victims

ALBANY — If you try to contact Albany businesswoman B.J. Fletcher on social media, you’re out of luck. Fletcher doesn’t even have a Facebook page. Sadly, this bit of information comes too late for Cheryl Jones and other senior citizens who gave money to scammers who’d hacked into Fletcher’s 12-year-old “BJ for Mayor” Facebook account and offered puppies fo sale.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany

Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Clearview Elementary principal has high expectations for students, believes in unconditional love

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — October is National Principals Month. In observance of this, here is an article about Shannah Mabry, the principal of Clearview Elementary School in LaGrange. Mabry said it’s “imperative” to have high expectations for students and support them with unconditional love. These represent the type of principal she aims to be. “And so, […]
LAGRANGE, GA

