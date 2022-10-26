Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: Warner Robins pulls out win over Jones County, ACE dominates Southwest
MACON, Ga. — The high school football regular season in Central Georgia is slowly winding down. Week 11 of the season is in the books. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including a key win for a local powerhouse looking to get its season on track before the playoffs.
Columbus, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTVM
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia will return to work in January after being relieved of coaching duties by the Troup County Superintendent. A video circulated on social media showing a player for Long Cane Middle School hit a table with a bat...
Phenix City, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Phenix City. The Prattville High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn now has less than half of 2021 signees on roster after recent transfer portal entries
The outlook for Auburn is hardly a positive one in the midst of a lost season. There is very much the expectation that both the coaching staff and the roster will look a good bit different after this year and the signs of that are already beginning to show ahead of Week 9 action. At the point, the Tigers now have less than half of their 2021 signees on the roster with several recent transfer portal entries.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
citizenofeastalabama.com
The Field Restaurant opens in Fort Mitchell
A new restaurant celebrated its opening in Fort Mitchell last Friday. Located at 808-A, Hwy 165, The Field Restaurant is owned Army Sgt. First Class Patrick Williams and his wife, Shameka Williams, and they hope that the community will make The Field their home away from home. With his retirement...
Georgia National Fairgrounds moving forward with on-site hotel plans
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds is headed into the final phases of bringing its hotel dream to fruition. They've been talking for months about bringing a new hotel to Central Georgia and now they are months away from breaking ground. Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Maggie...
Clearview Elementary principal has high expectations for students, believes in unconditional love
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — October is National Principals Month. In observance of this, here is an article about Shannah Mabry, the principal of Clearview Elementary School in LaGrange. Mabry said it’s “imperative” to have high expectations for students and support them with unconditional love. These represent the type of principal she aims to be. “And so, […]
Traffic Alert: Crash at intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — First responders and police are present at a crash near the intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road. A WRBL News 3 reporter says that the crash is leading to heavy traffic congestion. Several responding units can be seen at the site of the incident. This is a developing story. […]
Abrams steps up attacks on Kemp during campaign swing through Buena Vista, Americus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s just two weeks from Election Day, and the candidates are shifting into high gear. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was in the WRBL coverage area Tuesday. The Democratic challenger for stops in Buena Vista and Americus. She is trailing Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls and she’s working like a […]
WTVM
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/25/22
Four people face charges after a drive-by shooting in Warner Robins. The shooting led to a chase and cruiser wreck. It started around noon on Monday.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
WTVM
Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
New Horizons reopening Harris and Talbot County facilities
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – New Horizons Behavioral Health has announced in a press release that it is reopening its facilities in Harris and Talbot counties. It had previously closed and consolidated its operations in these counties during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents have been served through telehealth, individual case management or […]
WTVM
Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
