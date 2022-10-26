The outlook for Auburn is hardly a positive one in the midst of a lost season. There is very much the expectation that both the coaching staff and the roster will look a good bit different after this year and the signs of that are already beginning to show ahead of Week 9 action. At the point, the Tigers now have less than half of their 2021 signees on the roster with several recent transfer portal entries.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO