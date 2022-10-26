ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, GA

High School Football PRO

Columbus, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Strong Rock Christian School football team will have a game with Brookstone School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
COLUMBUS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn now has less than half of 2021 signees on roster after recent transfer portal entries

The outlook for Auburn is hardly a positive one in the midst of a lost season. There is very much the expectation that both the coaching staff and the roster will look a good bit different after this year and the signs of that are already beginning to show ahead of Week 9 action. At the point, the Tigers now have less than half of their 2021 signees on the roster with several recent transfer portal entries.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
COLUMBUS, GA
citizenofeastalabama.com

The Field Restaurant opens in Fort Mitchell

A new restaurant celebrated its opening in Fort Mitchell last Friday. Located at 808-A, Hwy 165, The Field Restaurant is owned Army Sgt. First Class Patrick Williams and his wife, Shameka Williams, and they hope that the community will make The Field their home away from home. With his retirement...
FORT MITCHELL, AL
WRBL News 3

Clearview Elementary principal has high expectations for students, believes in unconditional love

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — October is National Principals Month. In observance of this, here is an article about Shannah Mabry, the principal of Clearview Elementary School in LaGrange. Mabry said it’s “imperative” to have high expectations for students and support them with unconditional love. These represent the type of principal she aims to be. “And so, […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
COLUMBUS, GA
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
WTVM

Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

New Horizons reopening Harris and Talbot County facilities

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – New Horizons Behavioral Health has announced in a press release that it is reopening its facilities in Harris and Talbot counties. It had previously closed and consolidated its operations in these counties during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents have been served through telehealth, individual case management or […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
COLUMBUS, GA

