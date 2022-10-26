Read full article on original website
Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
WTVM
Millions in CARES Act money still available for the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has millions of dollars to spend on just about whatever they need and city leaders are asking for your input on how the money should be spent. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp awarded Columbus $78.4 million in Cares Act Money, half of that...
WTVM
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
Georgia National Fairgrounds moving forward with on-site hotel plans
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds is headed into the final phases of bringing its hotel dream to fruition. They've been talking for months about bringing a new hotel to Central Georgia and now they are months away from breaking ground. Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Maggie...
Columbus city services to be closed, altered for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services. Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day: Waste and recycling Waste and recyclables won’t be picked […]
WTVM
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A building in Uptown Columbus that has sat vacant for many years is getting new life. Cascade Hills Church announced the opening of a new satellite campus and much more coming to the former Rialto building on Broadway. A building that served as a theatre for...
Albany Herald
Scammers use old BJ for Mayor Facebook site to con victims
ALBANY — If you try to contact Albany businesswoman B.J. Fletcher on social media, you’re out of luck. Fletcher doesn’t even have a Facebook page. Sadly, this bit of information comes too late for Cheryl Jones and other senior citizens who gave money to scammers who’d hacked into Fletcher’s 12-year-old “BJ for Mayor” Facebook account and offered puppies fo sale.
Americus Times-Recorder
SCPRD Named Agency of the Year
COLUMBUS – The Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) District 3 Banquet was held on Wednesday, October 26 at the Comer Recreation Center in Columbus, GA. At that banquet, the Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department (SCPRD) was named the 2022 Agency of the Year. This was the second time in the past four years that the agency has received this prestigious award.
WALB 10
Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for the first time since 2019
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly event to end October with, an Albany tradition is back for its 74th year. The Southwest Georgia Fair is going on during the last weekend of October in Albany. Unfortunately, the fair was canceled in both 2020 and 2021...
WTVM
Strike at Russell County paper mill continues for union workers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Workers continue to strike at a Russell County paper mill. Hourly union workers have been on strike since Oct. 6. The union and workers were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract, sending the workers out on the picket line. WestRock offered to...
New Horizons reopening Harris and Talbot County facilities
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – New Horizons Behavioral Health has announced in a press release that it is reopening its facilities in Harris and Talbot counties. It had previously closed and consolidated its operations in these counties during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents have been served through telehealth, individual case management or […]
WTVM
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
WTVM
Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
Signs bring messages of hope
ALBANY — There are those who say they don’t believe in “signs?” Well, I do. I believe they are messages of hope when one needs encouragement. I have been going through a challenging time the last few months. I was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in July, had surgery in August, and began chemo treatments in September. With the help of God, family, friends, and my doctors, I have been blessed.
WALB 10
Tribute to Otis Redding set for December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Music Association (GMA) is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding within the next few weeks. Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues. The Georgia Music Association is all about bringing...
Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Columbus bartender whose body was found speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about an Alabama man charged with murder in connection to the death of a Columbus bartender. Phenix City police discovered Rachael Mixson’s body on the side of the road in Phenix City. Officials say they believe the suspect charged with...
Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby. The announcement came in the form of a Fox News opinion piece that he wrote, chronicling his journey with the company and how he came to make this decision. “As an […]
