Preston, GA

WRBL News 3

Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus city services to be closed, altered for Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services. Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day: Waste and recycling Waste and recyclables won’t be picked […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Albany Herald

Scammers use old BJ for Mayor Facebook site to con victims

ALBANY — If you try to contact Albany businesswoman B.J. Fletcher on social media, you’re out of luck. Fletcher doesn’t even have a Facebook page. Sadly, this bit of information comes too late for Cheryl Jones and other senior citizens who gave money to scammers who’d hacked into Fletcher’s 12-year-old “BJ for Mayor” Facebook account and offered puppies fo sale.
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

SCPRD Named Agency of the Year

COLUMBUS – The Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) District 3 Banquet was held on Wednesday, October 26 at the Comer Recreation Center in Columbus, GA. At that banquet, the Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department (SCPRD) was named the 2022 Agency of the Year. This was the second time in the past four years that the agency has received this prestigious award.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

New Horizons reopening Harris and Talbot County facilities

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – New Horizons Behavioral Health has announced in a press release that it is reopening its facilities in Harris and Talbot counties. It had previously closed and consolidated its operations in these counties during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents have been served through telehealth, individual case management or […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany

From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Signs bring messages of hope

ALBANY — There are those who say they don’t believe in “signs?” Well, I do. I believe they are messages of hope when one needs encouragement. I have been going through a challenging time the last few months. I was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in July, had surgery in August, and began chemo treatments in September. With the help of God, family, friends, and my doctors, I have been blessed.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tribute to Otis Redding set for December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Music Association (GMA) is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding within the next few weeks. Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues. The Georgia Music Association is all about bringing...
DAWSON, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
COLUMBUS, GA

