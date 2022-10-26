Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
Metro News
West Virginia remembers Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superstorm Sandy moved through West Virginia 10 years ago this week and produced heavy amounts of snow. Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, was working at the time and told MetroNews the storm knocked out power to about 150,000 customers in West Virginia. “It brought...
The Judds are coming to West Virginia in 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Judds stop in West Virginia!
National Drug Take Back Day locations in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — National Drug Take Back Day is happening across the country, including in the Mountain State. National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you want to get rid of old, unwanted or unused medications and pills, here is a list of locations in […]
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary Fred VanKirk has died. The West Virginia Department of Transportation said in a press release that VanKirk passed away on Monday at the age of 87. “This is indeed a sad day,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “Secretary VanKirk was an icon of transportation in West Virginia. […]
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.
West Virginia beers to try for American Beer Day
Be sure to support a local brewery and pick up a six-pack of something you may not have tried before on American Beer Day.
Drought update for West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio
The newest drought monitor has been issued for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia this morning. While most of West Virginia is still drought free, we are seeing dry conditions in the Ohio River Valley. Moderate drought conditions have expanded into eastern Kentucky and Southern Ohio. This is due to a recent stretch of warm, dry […]
Where does money spent on the West Virginia Lottery go?
The Powerball Jackpot has reached $800 million, so some people who don't normally buy lottery tickets might be tempted to make an exception. But where exactly does the money spent on West Virginia Lottery tickets go?
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 total inches up in West Virginia; one virus-related death added
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly with the addition of 279 new positive cases Friday in West Virginia. The active case total moved from 769 to 817 for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. One new virus-related...
WDTV
Some of the best places to see fall foliage in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The most impressive fall colors in over a decade now cover the majority of the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Tourism encourages people to share fall foliage videos to social media in exchange for exclusive merchandise. “It’s not too late to experience this year’s...
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
Veterans, active military can get 50% discount on West Virginia State Park lodging throughout November
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Veterans can get a huge discount at West Virginia state parks in November. On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that any veteran or active duty military personnel who stays at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November will be eligible for a 50% discount on their lodge […]
What you need to know about new Nitro-St. Albans bridge in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A ribbon cutting for a new bridge on I-64 took place Friday afternoon, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of facts about the project. Governor Jim Justice and other officials officially opened the new Nitro-St. Albans bridge at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will open to […]
WBOY
How West Virginia ranks among US’s safest states
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia ranks in the lower half as one of the safest states in America. West Virginia was ranked 33rd overall but was nearly the lowest ranked in workplace safety at 45th. States were rated in different categories like...
Beckley attorney says he plans to sue delegate, West Virginia Legislature
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley lawyer on Sunday, October 23, 2022, said he plans to sue a Fayette County delegate for sexual harassment, on behalf of a client. Attorney Stephen New said he also plans to file a 30-day notice with the State of West Virginia, warning the state and its insurance carriers of a […]
West Virginia COVID-19 deaths top 7,500
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 773 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported since the last report on Monday, with a total of 7,502 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year-old female from Berkeley County, an […]
What do purple fence posts mean in West Virginia?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, like on a tree, you may not know what it means.
