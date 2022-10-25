Read full article on original website
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Soccer Falls to Oral Roberts In Summit League Championships
DENVER, Colo. – The North Dakota State soccer team fell to Oral Roberts 2-1 after extra time Friday night in the opening round of the Summit League Championships at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. In the 106th minute, Oral Roberts would have a shot hit the post that...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Hoops Season Opens with Exhibition Wednesday, Nov. 2
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State men's basketball team will open the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game vs. Minnesota-Crookston on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. inside the Scheels Center. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available now at GoBison.com/tickets. TV: None. Live Video: GoBison.com/watch. Radio: Bison...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Golf Concludes Fall Schedule at Rainbow Wahine Invite
KAPOLEI, Hawaii – The North Dakota State women's golf team wrapped up the fall portion of their schedule finishing in 10th place at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon. The Bison posted rounds of 306, 306 and 305 for a three-round total of 917...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Volleyball Holds Off Kansas City for Third Straight Win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The North Dakota State volleyball team held off Kansas City on the road, 3-2, to pick up its third straight win on Thursday night at Swinney Center. Alexis Boling led the way for NDSU (16-7, 9-2 Summit) connecting on a career-high 16 kills, while Michelle Glover tallied 14 kills and tied a season-high six total blocks. Ali Hinze registered a double-double with 14 kills and 14 digs. Syra Tanchin also added a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs. Kelley Johnson distributed a match-best 48 kills with 12 digs and Logan O'Brien notched a team-high 25 digs.
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Soccer Has Three Named to All-Summit League Honors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three North Dakota State women's soccer players were named to the All-Summit League teams Thursday morning as part of the 2022 Summit League Women's Soccer All-League Awards, announced league officials. Paige Goaley headlined the honors for the Bison as the junior forward was named to...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Soccer Set for Summit League Championship Opening Round in Denver
FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota State soccer team will open up the Summit league Championships on Friday afternoon in Denver, Colorado, taking on Oral Roberts in an opening round game at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. The No. 5 seeded Bison will face the No.4 seeded Golden Eagles with a spot in the semifinal against No. 1 seed Denver up for grabs. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. CT/4 p.m. MT.
Football: In a season of parity at the 11AA level, Century is asking ‘why not us?’
Four weeks ago, the Century Patriots were winless and a team feeling lost, but after ripping off three wins in their last four games, they are one of the hottest teams coming into the postseason. And in a year of parityat the 11AA level, players have been asking themselves, ‘why not us?’ The match-up is […]
Bismarck, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
valleynewslive.com
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
wdayradionow.com
Two girls rescued from Red River near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two girls are okay after being rescued from the Red River near Fargo. First responders say the girls used a log to cross the river onto a muddy area Thursday when the log washed away. Four crews and a battalion chief responded to the scene to carry...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
kvrr.com
Spitfire Bar & Grill reopens after fire in August
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular West Fargo restaurant opens after a fire shut it down nearly three months ago. On August 6th, a fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof at Spitfire Bar and Grill. According to its Facebook page, Spitfire started to welcome...
KNOX News Radio
2 injured when car hits, kills cow in Benson Co.
Two people were injured when their car struck and killed a cow on Highway 2 in Benson County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Ford Taurus was eastbound near York (ND) around 7:30 on Tuesday evening when it hit the cow, which came to rest in the median. The...
Fargo Reacts As People Do Their “Business” On Downtown Sidewalks
People should have options available so they can avoid having to defecate on the sidewalks and streets in downtown Fargo. When nature calls...there's no sending it to your voicemail. So if you have no home it stands to reason you have no throne upon which to sit. Downtown Fargo is...
ndsuspectrum.com
The Burgum Boos
Why Burgum residents decorate for Halloween. October is coming to a close, leaving some concerned about the looming winter weather and others craving those spooky feels. At Burgum Hall, people are wildly obsessed with Halloween because it’s canonically called the Slaughter House. Jessamine Slaughter (Burgum) was the first woman to attend NDSU, getting a hall named after her. In addition, Burgum is one of the older residence halls giving rise to unexplainable creaks in the night. One may never know for sure if it’s the nature of the building or old souls roaming the halls, but, nevertheless, Halloween won’t just be another day of the year for these residents.
Wahpeton man strikes, kills cow on US Highway 2
WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come […]
valleynewslive.com
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Members of the Ada community are fed up. They say their local dollar general store is poorly managed and safety has become a big concern. When most people walk into a store they are expecting clean and safe conditions. These Ada community members say...
fergusnow.com
Two Injured in Crash in Richland County
At 10:55 Monday morning at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an injury crash between two vehicles in the eastbound Lane of Highway 13 approximately 2 1/2 miles east of Interstate 29. A 2005, black Ford F350, driven by 26 year old male from Wahpeton,...
