Read full article on original website
Related
readthereporter.com
Democrats come to Carmel to cap off Contract with Women state tour
Many Democratic office holders, candidates, and their supporters came together Friday evening at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel, located at 182 W. Carmel Drive. The event concluded the Contract with Women tour, a statewide effort calling on all Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to sign a pledge to...
State law already clear on required vaccines
I love that insurance commercial where several older women are taping pictures to their “wall” — a nod to Facebook and the trope about technology and senior citizens. “That’s not how any of this works,” one woman says. That’s how I feel about the current debate on requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for school-aged children. An […] The post State law already clear on required vaccines appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
vincennespbs.org
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
readthereporter.com
Jocelyn Vare shines light on domestic violence
Editor’s note: The following was submitted from Jocelyn Vare’s State Senate campaign. Fishers City Councilor and candidate for Indiana State Senate Jocelyn Vare will speak at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on Friday, Oct. 28 to build a brighter future for women and girls across the state. Vare will join fellow Democratic leaders who will be signing the “Contract with Women” in solidarity for Indiana’s future.
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
readthereporter.com
Indiana’s education secretary weighs in on results of ‘Nation’s Report Card’
The scores from the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress – also called the “Nation’s Report Card” – are out and News 8 spoke with Indiana’s education secretary, Dr. Katie Jenner, about the results. The assessment tested fourth- and eighth-grade students across the...
Parents react to where Indiana stands on the nations report card
According to the national report card test scores are down across the country, including here in Indiana. It's a trend the State Department of Education was already tracking.
warricknews.com
Backlash follows Democrats' letter praising Republican Indiana Senate candidate
What started out as a friendly recommendation letter for a co-worker seeking a new job is roiling Lake County Democratic politics less than two weeks before Election Day. The letter, signed by Lake County Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; David Hamm, D-Hammond; and Al Menchaca, D-Gary, praises Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, as an effective advocate for his district who always is willing to work across party lines to get things done.
readthereporter.com
Looking back at Barbara Scott’s career of service through social work
You may have seen the recent news that Barbara Scott, President & CEO of Aspire Indiana Health, along with the Aspire board of directors, has announced her plan to retire at the end of the current fiscal year, June 2023. It puts a bow on an amazing career that has been spent entirely at one nonprofit, first as a provider and then as an advocate for vulnerable Hoosiers.
Indiana Democrats see promise in secretary of state race
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Democrats are trying to get their first statewide election win since 2012, and they see opportunity in the Indiana secretary of state race. In November, Indiana will elect a new secretary of state, the official who oversees elections. Incumbent Holli Sullivan was defeated at the June GOP convention by Diego Morales. Democrats say they […]
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party
GARY, Ind. (AP) — After a lunchtime roundtable with Indiana Sen. Todd Young and Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green suggested she appreciated “serving alongside my peers.”. “Not my peers,” she quickly corrected. “I misspoke.”. Green isn’t their congressional colleague yet, but her...
14news.com
Several area H.S. bands performing in Semi State competition
INDIANA (WFIE) - 17 southern Indiana High School Marching Bands are heading to semi states Saturday. Here’s a list of those schools with the times and places they are performing. Good luck to all!. Scholastic Class - Franklin Central HS. -Washington - 11:05 a.m. -Memorial HS - 1:41 p.m.
readthereporter.com
Panel recommends math course changes, fewer data reporting requirements for schools
The state’s largest teacher’s union on Monday said a state legislative panel missed an opportunity to address the state’s teacher shortage. A legislative study committee endorsed several recommendations for schools, including integrating financial literacy into math coursework. The committee chair and education advocates said this is a good way to teach students a needed skill without creating a new course requirement.
WTHI
Indiana is facing a huge talent shortage problem, leaving employers with unfilled positions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of work-force talent is a growing concern for Hoosier employers. Many positions are left empty with no one to fill them. Indiana is currently suffering from a huge talent shortage problem. The shortage has left employers wondering what to do next. A survey...
[Poll Results] The Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Is…
Before I reveal the results of the poll I want to, once again, give a shout-out to ALL of the amazingly talented students in these marching bands. They started working on their 2022 programs way back in the brutal heat of July and kept working to perfect that show all the way through October. For some bands, the season has come to an end - for others, the dream of a state championship is still alive. To the bands that are playing at the ISSMA Semi-State competition this weekend, MY105.3 wishes you all the luck in the world - and to all of the bands, we want to congratulate you on a great season. Here are the bands competing in semi-state on Saturday...
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
Here’s where Indiana ranks in 2022’s Safest States report
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — How safe are you? Although some states are arguably more safe than others, WalletHub puts the argument to rest in their new report that ranks all fifty states based on safety. How does the Hoosier State rank? Indiana ranks higher than the average across the country, but not that much higher. […]
Following the US Senate race in Indiana
Indiana’s candidates for U.S. Senate are hoping voters will choose them to represent the state on the national level.
Inside Indiana Business
AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant
For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
Comments / 0