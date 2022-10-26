Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone Schools
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man's Face: REPORTS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Introducing The 116 Collective
Proving great film talent isn’t exclusive to Hollywood. Carmel native Emmanuel Carter and Fishers resident Tré Bennett have joined their creative talents to form The 116 Collective LLC. The 116 Collective was formed as a place for creatives to come together to showcase the incredible talent that Indiana has to offer the entertainment industry.
Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes
Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
Noblesville author welcomes history lovers at book signing
Noblesville author Kevin Yaney conducted a book signing on Thursday at the offices of Adler Attorneys in downtown Noblesville. Yaney recently published a trilogy of Civil War-era historical fiction titled The Fourth of July. The trilogy tells the story of Louisa McLain and her two sons, George and Will. Sixty years after the war, on the Fourth of July, Louisa is in a nursing home, reading letters her sons sent her during the conflict. As the story unfolds, it is discovered that both George and Will were recruited as Union spies. They were sent perilously behind enemy lines, dressed as Confederate soldiers. They also became part of the abolitionists’ movement through the Underground Railroad, running slaves out of the South to freedom.
Noblesville theatre students invite you to ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ with them Saturday
Noblesville High School Theatre students, with the help of their teacher Susan Nieten, have organized a free Trunk-or-Treat event to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Noblesville High School. The fun will take place in the parking lot by Gate 1, by the flagpole.
Llama-loving couple shares art with lots of local students
Author Jonathan Stutzman and his illustrator wife Heather Fox visited Hinkle Creek Elementary on Tuesday to share their love of llama adventures, reading and drawing with students. The visit was funded thanks to generous support from the Hinkle Creek Parent Teacher Organizations. The author and illustrator team have also visited White River Elementary, Promise Road Elementary and Hazel Dell Elementary.
Zionsville family shares love of Halloween with front yard display
ZIONSVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Halloween is just days away and Jill and Rich Rezek live for this time of year. They’ve always loved Halloween — that’s why they put the time and effort into decorating their front yard. They want others to feel the love as well.
Nancy Chance to speak Saturday at Hamilton North Public Library
The Cicero Kiwanis Club will welcome Nancy Chance as guest speaker at its 7:30 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cicero branch of the Hamilton North Public Library. Chance, who is Founder and Director of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County, along with too-many-to-list volunteer positions, will talk about The BABE Store, a Good Samaritan Network program.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Sheridan Historical Society welcomes the Punkin family
The Sheridan Historical Society is playing host to the Punkin family this Halloween season. The family is celebrating the season by making an appearance at the Society’s Museum front windows for all to see, especially on the evening of Monday, Oct. 31. That’s Halloween, of course, and as usual...
Time for fall fun this weekend in Westfield
Westfield Welcome has announced a weekend full of family-friendly fall activities at Grand Junction Plaza. Friday, Oct. 28 features the first Trick or Treating in the Plaza, presented by Wilhelm Construction, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join more than 30 businesses and organizations for a safe night of trick or treating. There will be a special meet and greet with the “Salem Sisters” beginning at 6:30 p.m. near the Main Stage. Movies in the Plaza, presented by Community First Bank, will feature a showing of Hocus Pocus at 7:30 p.m. Stacey Sobczak also sponsors this special feature with Compass Realty.
Noblesville, say hello to Costco
Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
Westfield Welcome announces new event benefiting local Vets & pets
Westfield Welcome will soon play host to a new event in Westfield benefiting Hoosier Veterans and local shelter pets. Dog Tag Dash, presented by Centier Bank, features a 5k run/walk and a 2k Dog Walk, both of which are dog friendly. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at West Fork Whiskey, 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, and follows a course around Grand Park Sports Campus.
Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana
If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
Operation Football: Westfield 28, Carmel 9
CARMEL, Ind. — It's Operation Football sectional semifinal time, and Westfield was on the road to play Carmel. The Greyhounds jumped out to a good start, as Christian Peterson got an interception which led to a field goal and a 3-0 lead. But next it was Westfield's Max Nosler...
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana
You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
Jocelyn Vare shines light on domestic violence
Editor’s note: The following was submitted from Jocelyn Vare’s State Senate campaign. Fishers City Councilor and candidate for Indiana State Senate Jocelyn Vare will speak at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on Friday, Oct. 28 to build a brighter future for women and girls across the state. Vare will join fellow Democratic leaders who will be signing the “Contract with Women” in solidarity for Indiana’s future.
Noblesville parent: A vote for Forgey supports excellence, progress & kindness
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Westfield’s historic log cabin set to open soon
A historical cabin in Westfield will finally open next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved in the city. Westfield Washington Historical Society (WWHS) President Diana Peyton said, “It’s a part of our history,...
Raising ‘Amazing Athletes’ with Noblesville Parks & Rec
The Noblesville Parks & Recreation Department has partnered with Jump Bunch of Indianapolis to empower children through sports to develop personal confidence and inspire active futures with the Amazing Athletes Program. Participants will take part in age-appropriate sporting activities that focus on balance, catching, throwing, running, jumping and kicking. Introduction...
