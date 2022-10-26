Read full article on original website
Millers quench sectional thirst
NOBLESVILLE – On Friday night, there was a lot at stake for the Noblesville Millers football team and they knew it would be a tall task as they faced yet another Hoosier Crossroads Conference opponent in the state tournament. The Millers used a dominant rushing attack in the first...
Ruth Moorhous
Ruth Moorhous, 86, Indianapolis, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born on June 11, 1936, in Lowell, Ind., to Matthew and Ruth (Vallee) Theis. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George;...
Time to get crafty with Bethel Lutheran Church
Bethel Lutheran Church will hold a Craft Fair for three days in November:. Friday, Nov. 18: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Craft Fair will take place at the church, located at 20650 Cumberland Road,...
Karen Sue (Rice) Jones
Karen Sue (Rice) Jones, 80, Celina, Tenn., and formerly of Sheridan, joined her late husband Gene on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1942, to the late Bill and Viola (Showalter) Rice in Noblesville. Karen enjoyed talking and meeting new people. She worked as a cashier...
Noblesville, say hello to Costco
Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes
Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne
Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
Hamilton Hills Church makes generous donation to Fishers PD
Fishers Police Department thanks everyone from Hamilton Hills Church for their very generous donation. Police Chief Ed Gebhart said his department plans to use the donation to purchase additional safety equipment for officers as well as further fund the agency’s mental health initiatives.
Soccer: Millers & ‘Hounds all in for state championship play
The three Hamilton County teams that are playing in the IHSAA’s Class 3A state soccer state championship games on Saturday are schools that have been quite successful in the post-season over the years. The Noblesville girls team is going for its third state title in the past four years....
‘Hounds & ‘Rocks face off tonight
Every county football team playing in sectional semi-finals. There likely won’t be a bigger football game in Indiana tonight than the one taking place at Carmel Stadium. The Greyhounds will host Westfield at 7 p.m. tonight in the semi-finals of Class 6A Sectional 3, as IHSAA tournament play gets underway for the 6A and 5A schools across the state. This game is one of seven sectional games to feature Hamilton County teams.
Jocelyn Vare shines light on domestic violence
Editor’s note: The following was submitted from Jocelyn Vare’s State Senate campaign. Fishers City Councilor and candidate for Indiana State Senate Jocelyn Vare will speak at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on Friday, Oct. 28 to build a brighter future for women and girls across the state. Vare will join fellow Democratic leaders who will be signing the “Contract with Women” in solidarity for Indiana’s future.
“For me, it’s big”: Shamrocks best Greyhounds first time in 66 years
CARMEL – A strong offense and a stellar defensive effort drove the Westfield football team to a historic win on Friday. The Shamrocks beat Carmel 28-9 in a Class 6A Sectional 4 semi-final game at Carmel Stadium. There was a bit of back-and-forth between the No. 6-ranked Greyhounds and the No. 9-ranked ‘Rocks in the first quarter, but Westfield used its running game to steadily distance itself from Carmel as the game went on.
Noblesville parent: A vote for Forgey supports excellence, progress & kindness
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Westfield expands Open Doors
Westfield Chamber of Commerce partners and community leaders were present on Wednesday to cut the ribbon to celebrate Open Doors Westfield’s addition to its facility. The Open Doors Pantry receives food donations from the Midwest Food Bank, individuals, local churches, Boy Scouts, post office and school food drives. Cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products are also provided, since these items cannot be bought with food stamps, SNAP or other government assistance.
Rob Cutter ‘84 to be inducted into NHS Hall of Fame
The Noblesville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Executive Committee has announced that Rob Cutter, a 1984 NHS graduate, will be inducted into its Class of 2023. Cutter earned letters in both football and basketball for three years. He was the quarterback for the Millers football team, throwing for 3,413 yards (third on the all-time Noblesville yardage list) and 22 touchdowns. Cutter was twice named as First-Team All-County and All-Conference. During his football career, the Millers had three winning seasons, going 8-2 his senior year (1983).
Bike Carmel to hold bicycle donation day
The City of Carmel and Bike Carmel will host, what has become, Freewheelin’ Community Bikes’ annual Fall Donation Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Carmel City Hall parking lot. Do you have an old bike in the garage or some leftover...
Time for fall fun this weekend in Westfield
Westfield Welcome has announced a weekend full of family-friendly fall activities at Grand Junction Plaza. Friday, Oct. 28 features the first Trick or Treating in the Plaza, presented by Wilhelm Construction, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join more than 30 businesses and organizations for a safe night of trick or treating. There will be a special meet and greet with the “Salem Sisters” beginning at 6:30 p.m. near the Main Stage. Movies in the Plaza, presented by Community First Bank, will feature a showing of Hocus Pocus at 7:30 p.m. Stacey Sobczak also sponsors this special feature with Compass Realty.
Westfield Welcome announces new event benefiting local Vets & pets
Westfield Welcome will soon play host to a new event in Westfield benefiting Hoosier Veterans and local shelter pets. Dog Tag Dash, presented by Centier Bank, features a 5k run/walk and a 2k Dog Walk, both of which are dog friendly. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at West Fork Whiskey, 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, and follows a course around Grand Park Sports Campus.
Introducing The 116 Collective
Proving great film talent isn’t exclusive to Hollywood. Carmel native Emmanuel Carter and Fishers resident Tré Bennett have joined their creative talents to form The 116 Collective LLC. The 116 Collective was formed as a place for creatives to come together to showcase the incredible talent that Indiana has to offer the entertainment industry.
Nancy Chance to speak Saturday at Hamilton North Public Library
The Cicero Kiwanis Club will welcome Nancy Chance as guest speaker at its 7:30 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cicero branch of the Hamilton North Public Library. Chance, who is Founder and Director of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County, along with too-many-to-list volunteer positions, will talk about The BABE Store, a Good Samaritan Network program.
