Westfield Welcome has announced a weekend full of family-friendly fall activities at Grand Junction Plaza. Friday, Oct. 28 features the first Trick or Treating in the Plaza, presented by Wilhelm Construction, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join more than 30 businesses and organizations for a safe night of trick or treating. There will be a special meet and greet with the “Salem Sisters” beginning at 6:30 p.m. near the Main Stage. Movies in the Plaza, presented by Community First Bank, will feature a showing of Hocus Pocus at 7:30 p.m. Stacey Sobczak also sponsors this special feature with Compass Realty.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO