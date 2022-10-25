Beverly Jean Warren, 81, a longtime resident of the Ligonier and Milford area, died unexpectedly Oct. 17, 2022, at home in Ligonier. Born June 27, 1941, in Ligonier, Bev (as most knew her), was the daughter of Daniel James and Lois Louise (Smith) Musser. She attended Milford High School and was married to Jack Warren on Jan. 30, 1960. The pair shared more than 62 years before his death in August of this year.

