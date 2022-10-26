Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
readthereporter.com
Hamilton Hills Church makes generous donation to Fishers PD
Fishers Police Department thanks everyone from Hamilton Hills Church for their very generous donation. Police Chief Ed Gebhart said his department plans to use the donation to purchase additional safety equipment for officers as well as further fund the agency’s mental health initiatives.
readthereporter.com
Jocelyn Vare shines light on domestic violence
Editor’s note: The following was submitted from Jocelyn Vare’s State Senate campaign. Fishers City Councilor and candidate for Indiana State Senate Jocelyn Vare will speak at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on Friday, Oct. 28 to build a brighter future for women and girls across the state. Vare will join fellow Democratic leaders who will be signing the “Contract with Women” in solidarity for Indiana’s future.
readthereporter.com
Former Congresswoman Susan Brooks endorses Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board
Susan Brooks has announced her endorsement of Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board. Brooks is a Carmel resident, a parent, as well as the daughter, sister, and mother of teachers. “I am endorsing Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board because she has the experience and qualifications needed to...
readthereporter.com
Nancy Chance to speak Saturday at Hamilton North Public Library
The Cicero Kiwanis Club will welcome Nancy Chance as guest speaker at its 7:30 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cicero branch of the Hamilton North Public Library. Chance, who is Founder and Director of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County, along with too-many-to-list volunteer positions, will talk about The BABE Store, a Good Samaritan Network program.
readthereporter.com
Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes
Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
readthereporter.com
Time to get crafty with Bethel Lutheran Church
Bethel Lutheran Church will hold a Craft Fair for three days in November:. Friday, Nov. 18: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Craft Fair will take place at the church, located at 20650 Cumberland Road,...
readthereporter.com
Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne
Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
readthereporter.com
Democrats come to Carmel to cap off Contract with Women state tour
Many Democratic office holders, candidates, and their supporters came together Friday evening at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel, located at 182 W. Carmel Drive. The event concluded the Contract with Women tour, a statewide effort calling on all Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to sign a pledge to...
readthereporter.com
Sheridan Fire Department receives DNR grant
Eighty rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 Hoosier counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants. Locally, the Sheridan Volunteer Fire Department received $2,367.50 to help with water handling. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S....
readthereporter.com
Indiana Forest Alliance: Carmel city officials should listen to residents before removing woods along Spring Mill Road
Editor’s note: The following information was submitted to the Reporter by the Indiana Forest Alliance. Click here to read an information packet from the Carmel Plan Commission. An 18-acre parcel of old forest in Carmel has been rezoned and approved for development without the proper and legal notification of...
readthereporter.com
Bike Carmel to hold bicycle donation day
The City of Carmel and Bike Carmel will host, what has become, Freewheelin’ Community Bikes’ annual Fall Donation Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Carmel City Hall parking lot. Do you have an old bike in the garage or some leftover...
readthereporter.com
Carmel K9 Jax gets new body armor
Carmel Police Department’s K9 Jax has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
readthereporter.com
Sheridan Historical Society welcomes the Punkin family
The Sheridan Historical Society is playing host to the Punkin family this Halloween season. The family is celebrating the season by making an appearance at the Society’s Museum front windows for all to see, especially on the evening of Monday, Oct. 31. That’s Halloween, of course, and as usual...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville author welcomes history lovers at book signing
Noblesville author Kevin Yaney conducted a book signing on Thursday at the offices of Adler Attorneys in downtown Noblesville. Yaney recently published a trilogy of Civil War-era historical fiction titled The Fourth of July. The trilogy tells the story of Louisa McLain and her two sons, George and Will. Sixty years after the war, on the Fourth of July, Louisa is in a nursing home, reading letters her sons sent her during the conflict. As the story unfolds, it is discovered that both George and Will were recruited as Union spies. They were sent perilously behind enemy lines, dressed as Confederate soldiers. They also became part of the abolitionists’ movement through the Underground Railroad, running slaves out of the South to freedom.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville parent: A vote for Forgey supports excellence, progress & kindness
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s historic log cabin set to open soon
A historical cabin in Westfield will finally open next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved in the city. Westfield Washington Historical Society (WWHS) President Diana Peyton said, “It’s a part of our history,...
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome announces new event benefiting local Vets & pets
Westfield Welcome will soon play host to a new event in Westfield benefiting Hoosier Veterans and local shelter pets. Dog Tag Dash, presented by Centier Bank, features a 5k run/walk and a 2k Dog Walk, both of which are dog friendly. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at West Fork Whiskey, 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, and follows a course around Grand Park Sports Campus.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville, say hello to Costco
Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
readthereporter.com
Westfield expands Open Doors
Westfield Chamber of Commerce partners and community leaders were present on Wednesday to cut the ribbon to celebrate Open Doors Westfield’s addition to its facility. The Open Doors Pantry receives food donations from the Midwest Food Bank, individuals, local churches, Boy Scouts, post office and school food drives. Cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products are also provided, since these items cannot be bought with food stamps, SNAP or other government assistance.
readthereporter.com
Aaron Smith launches re-election campaign to Noblesville Common Council
Aaron Smith, Noblesville Common Council member and local entrepreneur, formally announced his intent to run for reelection for the Common Council’s 3rd District. Smith currently serves as vice president and has represented the district since 2020. “Over the past three years, I’ve worked consistently to ensure we’re protecting downtown,...
Comments / 0