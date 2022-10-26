Read full article on original website
Duncan, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Apache High School football team will have a game with Empire High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Springtown, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Burkburnett High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
Big Rain Event on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances will be on the increase starting late Thursday afternoon and night and lasting into Friday. Friday actually looks like a very wet day with rain from start to finish. Some of it will fall down hard at times. 1–3-inch rainfall amounts will be possible across a good part of the area. Highs on Friday will stay in the 50s. It will be chilly and still a little wet for games on Friday night. The weekend looks drier with a return of sunshine.
Melanie Donart Hadderton served 34 years as band director
Melanie (Donart) Hadderton retired in 2020 after 34 years of band directing. She began her career in 1986 at Wichita Falls High School and finished her decorated career at Holliday ISD. Hadderton earned her bachelor’s degree from MSU Texas in 1984. While at WFHS, her bands consistently made top...
What Does a Professional Skater Think of Our Wichita Falls Skate Park?
Stumbled onto this guy with a YouTube page dedicated to skateboarding and he happened to be traveling through Wichita Falls. What does he think of our local skate park?. I want to stress I am using the term 'professional' skateboarder VERY loosely in that headline, but YouTube user PhaseSkater is clearly more than an average skateboarder. Looks like he travels the country, checking out skate parks, reviewing equipment, and showing basics on simple skateboard tricks. Sounds like a sweet life to me.
New Brunch Eatery Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
Lawton received some great and yummy news last week when it was announced that Viridian Coffee Co. would be bringing Hatch to town!. This is great news for Lawton because we will FINALLY have the perfect place to eat brunch. If you haven't had Hatch yet, then you need to stop by the next time you're in Oklahoma City or near Tulsa. Hatch currently has locations open in Automobile Alley and Chisholm Creek, along with a location up in Jenks.
MSU Texas holds ribbon cutting for new facility
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s homecoming week at MSU Texas, where the school is marking the grand opening of the Bridwell Activities Center & Cannedy Greek Commons. The new facility has lots to offer and students were taking advantage of it. Alumni and students gathered to see the full-service facility which also includes a coffee […]
Cesar is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Cesar is a sweet and calm dog who wants to join your family. If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the...
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
Marty Mangum steps down as Vernon city manager
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Vernon will soon have two new people in key positions. As we reported two weeks ago, Police Chief Randy Agan retired and his last day was Friday. Now, City Manager Marty Mangum has decided to step down after five and a half years.
With homicides up, is Wichita Falls becoming unsafe?
Wichita Falls has seen more homicides in 2022 than in any other year in the 2000s, but is there a reason why?
Rain, cold and possible severe weather headed to Texoma
Weather change is expected to come to Texoma Thursday, October 27, 2022 bringing with it cold, rainy, and severe weather.
Lawton artist creates painting for USPS stamp
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Stamps with ties to Lawton will soon be flying around the country, after a local artist was chosen by the postal service. Robert Peterson’s had a big year, he was added to four permanent national museum collections and now has painted the 46th stamp in the USPS Black Heritage stamp series.
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the motorcyclist who died following a wreck Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls. Police say Laramie James Reid, 33, of Iowa Park, died after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway. Reid was...
Construction underway for new apartments, The Kate, in downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may be hearing quite the commotion in downtown Wichita Falls as progress is being made on “The Kate” apartments located in the old Petroleum Building. “This was the most challenging project I have ever had to fund,” building owner, Will Kelty said. When Kelty first came to Wichita Falls, he […]
WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department released the name of the victim involved in a shooting on the city’s east side on Thursday evening. Police responded to reports of an incident on Welch and North Rosewood Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday, after gunshots were reported in the area.
