Boston, MA

Daily Beast

The U.S. Blunder That Could Hand Putin Victory in Ukraine

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the vicious unprovoked war galvanized a response at home and abroad that surpassed even the Biden administration’s most ambitious expectations for retaliation. But now that the war is entering its ninth month, the full-hearted backing of American voters is fading, and the vast bipartisan support in Congress is beginning to crumble.
Daily Beast

Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain Gets Hatch Act Violation Warning for His Retweet

White House chief of staff Ron Klain was handed a warning letter from the Office of Special Counsel on Wednesday for violating the Hatch Act by retweeting something from his official Twitter account. The Hatch Act bars government officials from using their official government positions to influence elections. The message Klain retweeted on May 22 was from a Democratic group called STRIKE PAC and was about infant formula delivery but it said the words “Get your Democrats Deliver merch today!” Immediately after he got the warning letter, Klain took down the retweet, and therefore won’t be punished for the action, the office said.
Daily Beast

Newsmax Host Deletes Bonkers Tweet Suggesting Pelosi Staged Attack

Newsmax host Greg Kelly apparently isn’t convinced a hammer-wielding attacker assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. Instead, the top-rated conservative cable star appeared to question whether the Democratic House Speaker could have staged the attack that left her husband in the emergency room. “Just ‘wondering’ if Nancy Pelosi...
Daily Beast

This Democrat Is Showing His Party How to Win Back White Working-Class Voters

Democrats are playing catch-up as Rep. Tim Ryan makes it a close race for the open U.S. Senate seat from Ohio—with little help from his party. Republicans have put some $40 million into ads for Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance’s campaign since Labor Day, versus $4.5 million from Dems for Ryan. But Ryan has turned a race that Vance should easily win (given Ohio’s red tilt and an unpopular Democrat in the White House) into a cage match.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Somalia's president says at least 100 killed in car bombings

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia's president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise in the country's deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500.
Daily Beast

Arizona Is ‘Ground Zero’ of America’s Democracy Crisis

Maricopa County, Arizona, has become a focal point for our crisis of trust in democratic elections. According to the Arizonans I met, the state is in a dangerous place, and Maricopa is in the eye of the storm—representing one of the largest voting districts in the country. For more...
Daily Beast

How Releasing Trump’s Tax Returns Could Save Our Democracy

At times the pursuit of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns feels like King Arthur’s search for the Holy Grail—in the belief that it might “heal all wounds, deliver eternal youth and grant everlasting happiness” to our embattled democracy. The thing is, it just might.
Daily Beast

Fox News Goes Into Spin Overdrive Over Pelosi Attack Suspect

In the immediate hours following news that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was assaulted by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home, Fox News hosts and commentators quickly moved to spin the attack as anything but politically motivated. Even after reporting on the suspect’s reported...
