Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Related
Daily Beast
The U.S. Blunder That Could Hand Putin Victory in Ukraine
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the vicious unprovoked war galvanized a response at home and abroad that surpassed even the Biden administration’s most ambitious expectations for retaliation. But now that the war is entering its ninth month, the full-hearted backing of American voters is fading, and the vast bipartisan support in Congress is beginning to crumble.
Nagy: President Biden issues National Security Strategy - So what?
During a recent public discussion Secretary of State Blinken characterized the just-issued National Security Strategy (NSS) as: “Rarely have so many in Government worked for so long on something read by so few.” Very true – unless someone is an insomniac or an unapologetic policy wonk. The NSS is supposedly a report,...
Daily Beast
Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain Gets Hatch Act Violation Warning for His Retweet
White House chief of staff Ron Klain was handed a warning letter from the Office of Special Counsel on Wednesday for violating the Hatch Act by retweeting something from his official Twitter account. The Hatch Act bars government officials from using their official government positions to influence elections. The message Klain retweeted on May 22 was from a Democratic group called STRIKE PAC and was about infant formula delivery but it said the words “Get your Democrats Deliver merch today!” Immediately after he got the warning letter, Klain took down the retweet, and therefore won’t be punished for the action, the office said.
Daily Beast
Newsmax Host Deletes Bonkers Tweet Suggesting Pelosi Staged Attack
Newsmax host Greg Kelly apparently isn’t convinced a hammer-wielding attacker assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. Instead, the top-rated conservative cable star appeared to question whether the Democratic House Speaker could have staged the attack that left her husband in the emergency room. “Just ‘wondering’ if Nancy Pelosi...
Daily Beast
This Democrat Is Showing His Party How to Win Back White Working-Class Voters
Democrats are playing catch-up as Rep. Tim Ryan makes it a close race for the open U.S. Senate seat from Ohio—with little help from his party. Republicans have put some $40 million into ads for Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance’s campaign since Labor Day, versus $4.5 million from Dems for Ryan. But Ryan has turned a race that Vance should easily win (given Ohio’s red tilt and an unpopular Democrat in the White House) into a cage match.
Somalia's president says at least 100 killed in car bombings
MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia's president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise in the country's deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500.
Nancy Pelosi says she is traumatized by hammer attack on her husband Paul
Pelosi said she is grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and medical experts, and leaning on her Christian faith in a difficult time.
Daily Beast
Arizona Is ‘Ground Zero’ of America’s Democracy Crisis
Maricopa County, Arizona, has become a focal point for our crisis of trust in democratic elections. According to the Arizonans I met, the state is in a dangerous place, and Maricopa is in the eye of the storm—representing one of the largest voting districts in the country. For more...
Daily Beast
How Releasing Trump’s Tax Returns Could Save Our Democracy
At times the pursuit of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns feels like King Arthur’s search for the Holy Grail—in the belief that it might “heal all wounds, deliver eternal youth and grant everlasting happiness” to our embattled democracy. The thing is, it just might.
Daily Beast
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Lindsey Graham’s ‘Ignorant as Hell’ Defense of Herschel Walker
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday tore into Sen. Lindsey Graham's assertion that Republicans can’t be racist because they nominated Herschel Walker for Senate, calling it “insulting” and “ignorant as hell.”. Following yet another allegation that the staunchly anti-abortion Walker urged a woman to abort...
Daily Beast
Fox News Goes Into Spin Overdrive Over Pelosi Attack Suspect
In the immediate hours following news that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was assaulted by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home, Fox News hosts and commentators quickly moved to spin the attack as anything but politically motivated. Even after reporting on the suspect’s reported...
Comments / 0