White House chief of staff Ron Klain was handed a warning letter from the Office of Special Counsel on Wednesday for violating the Hatch Act by retweeting something from his official Twitter account. The Hatch Act bars government officials from using their official government positions to influence elections. The message Klain retweeted on May 22 was from a Democratic group called STRIKE PAC and was about infant formula delivery but it said the words “Get your Democrats Deliver merch today!” Immediately after he got the warning letter, Klain took down the retweet, and therefore won’t be punished for the action, the office said.

2 DAYS AGO