ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Man, teen charged with killing N.J. high school basketball star

A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this month of Letrell Duncan, a rising 16-year-old high school basketball star in New Jersey. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and a teenager, an unidentified 16-year-old male, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
trentondaily.com

Warren Street Multiservices Announces 2022 Coat Drive

With the falling leaves and dropping temperatures, there’s no doubt that winter’s on its way. If you want to help keep your community warm during the colder months, one way you can pitch in is by participating in the upcoming coat drive at Warren Street Multiservices. The drive...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Halloween Activities This Weekend in the Capital City

With many fall festivities already underway, the city of Trenton is sure to be brimming with excitement all weekend. If you’re still trying to make plans for your Halloweekend, check out some of the awesome events below:. Trick or Treating at the Trenton Public Library (Oct. 31st, 12-7 pm):...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
PARAMUS, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County advances road improvements in Burlington Township, Florence

Burlington County is advancing new transportation improvements to reduce congestion and guide truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods in Florence and Burlington Township. The Burlington County Commissioners voted on Oct. 26 to authorize contracts with CME Associates, McMahon Associates and Colliers Engineering for design, engineering and construction administration services related...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy