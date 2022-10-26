MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead Minnesota past Rutgers 31-0 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak. Quarterback Tanner Morgan crisply returned from a concussion that kept him out of the previous game for the Gophers (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten), who enjoyed a 19-play, 99-yard drive on their first possession that drained 10:24 off the clock. They converted 13 of 19 third downs and were in full control on this sun-drenched 69-degree afternoon, turning the second half into a snoozer and giving coach P.J. Fleck a victory over his mentor and former boss Greg Schiano. The Gophers had the ball for 41:02. Minnesota’s revived defense produced a punishing and unrelenting performance against a Scarlet Knights team missing leading rusher Samuel Brown V and still dealing with quarterback instability.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 27 MINUTES AGO