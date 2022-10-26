Read full article on original website
Longhorns Never Trail, Demolish Old Rival Arkansas in Charity Scrimmage
The Texas Longhorns gave fans an impressive look at what's to come this season in Saturday's scrimmage against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Bearden girls soccer wins its second consecutive state title, winning streak at 47
Ryan Radcliffe has led Bearden girls soccer for nine seasons and each year he asks the Bulldogs the same question. “I challenge every group that I have every year, what kind of legacy are you going to leave at Bearden?” said Radcliffe. He said this year’s team he will remember as “history makers.” ...
Ibrahim, Minnesota blank Rutgers 31-0 to stop 3-game skid
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead Minnesota past Rutgers 31-0 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak. Quarterback Tanner Morgan crisply returned from a concussion that kept him out of the previous game for the Gophers (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten), who enjoyed a 19-play, 99-yard drive on their first possession that drained 10:24 off the clock. They converted 13 of 19 third downs and were in full control on this sun-drenched 69-degree afternoon, turning the second half into a snoozer and giving coach P.J. Fleck a victory over his mentor and former boss Greg Schiano. The Gophers had the ball for 41:02. Minnesota’s revived defense produced a punishing and unrelenting performance against a Scarlet Knights team missing leading rusher Samuel Brown V and still dealing with quarterback instability.
St. Francis de Sales advances to Division I boys soccer regional semifinal
St. Francis de Sales cliched its second consecutive Division I boys soccer district title on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Northview at Springfield Community Stadium. The Knights (14-6-1) earned their third district title in five seasons and fifth in program history. St. Francis advances to the Division I regional semifinal against Southview, which won its district final against Anthony Wayne, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bowling Green High School. Northview concludes its season at 11-6-2. “All season we've been working hard,” St. Francis senior forward Caleb Trent said. “We've been waiting for this moment. Our goal was to win the district final this year since this year we are the reigning district champions. And to get the win, to get the goal, it just feels great.”
