Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City
A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win a Crucial Away Match, 1-0
Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win as City win away again and played as good as they could vs a deep lying Foxes side. A different lineup with Alvarez at the head where he played well, but not enough to score. Quite good to come away with the win amid the circumstances. A win and let’s move with the three points and the clean sheet.
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Leeds have not had the best start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. Following the loss to Fulham at the weekend, manager Jesse Marsch said that it was his job to “stop the bleeding” — not exactly an encouraging place to be. Their loss at home to...
Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group
Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leicester City v Manchester City
Just when I think I know what Pep might do, I totally don’t. After missing out on a perfect predicted XI against Brighton by just one selection, Manchester City lined up in a 4-4-2 with the Alvarez - Haaland strike partnership that we all crave. So will I be even remotely close this time? Probably not.
Match Recap: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United - Meslier & Summerville the heroes as Whites win at Anfield
Leeds United took a more than surprising three points from Liverpool, climbing out of the bottom three and ending a seven-game winless run in the process. The Whites couldn’t have hoped for a better start when Joe Gomez played a blind ball back to Allison while under pressure from Brenden Aaronson, only for his keeper to slip and leave the goal wide open for Rodrigo to arrive and tap home the opening goal.
Starting XI: Manchester United vs. West Ham
Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s fixture:. (1) After dismantling Sheriff 3-0 in their previous fixture in the Europa League, Manchester United return to Premier League action and are set to face West Ham United on Sunday afternoon. In their last league game, United could only pick up a point away against Chelsea where they showed creativity in midfield and control of the game but couldn't find the clinical edge to their finishing. After a successful stride in Europe, Erik Ten Hag hopes his team continues their goalscoring form from their previous outing.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Preview: Lurking Unai shirking Villa?
Newcastle faces Aston Villa as part of MD14 on Saturday and that should have meant that, in the current context and state of affairs, the Magpies would oppose Unai Emery. Emery, in case you missed it, just took charge of the Villans a few days ago after the Lions inevitably decided to part ways with a very disappointing and underperforming-on-the-bench Steven Gerrard. The record from the Liverpool legend while managing Aston Villa was, simply put, beyond putrid.
Arsenal Women vs West Ham United: match preview
Arsenal host West Ham United in the Women’s Super League, looking to break the league’s record of consecutive wins. Arsenal, who hold the record with 12 straight wins, having also won 12 straight in 2018, have also kept a record of consecutive clean sheets, with 10. West Ham, flying high in the league with 3 wins from 5 games, will offer a threat, especially with the midfielder Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, who is joint-second in the league with 3 goals.
Why Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara could be vital for Unai Emery at Aston Villa
Just over a month ago, things looked bleak for Aston Villa, particularly in the midfield department. Douglas Luiz was linked with a move to a host of top clubs around Europe and extensively chased by Arsenal on deadline day. Most expected the Brazilian would leave this season as the expiration of his previous deal loomed large.
Bournemouth 2-3 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings
What a comeback! Tottenham Hotspur traveled to 13th place Bournemouth, stunk the place up for a good 60 minutes, went down 2-0, and then roared back with three late goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies, and Rodrigo Bentancur. Lolo’s goal came in stoppage time, and gave Spurs an improbable 3-2 win, snapping their three match winless streak in all competitions.
Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Need to Overcome the “Difficult Moments”
As difficult as Liverpool’s start to the league season has been, their struggles pale in comparison to those of Leeds United, who appear early favourites for relegation after a difficult start to their second year back in the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, though, isn’t taking anything for...
Sean Longstaff: The Scapegoat
The Scapegoat. Every side has one and Newcastle United are no exception. In fact, Eddie Howe’s side have a few. At present, it is Sean Longstaff. Despite Newcastle’s excellent run of form in which the midfielder has played an important part, Longstaff has not escaped criticism from supporters and some of the media. Howe, though, has been full of praise for the midfielder:
Frank Lampard frustrated with officials after Mitrovic escapes red card in Everton draw
Frank Lampard declared himself satisfied with Everton’s performance in Saturday’s goalless draw at Fulham, but felt Cottagers striker Alexsandar Mitrovic was lucky to stay on the pitch for a late challenge on Idrissa Gueye. Mitrovic was only booked for a stamp on Gueye’s ankle during the first half...
Everton at Fulham: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
With just three league games to go before the World Cup break, Everton travel to London today to take on former manager Marco Silva and his Fulham side who have easily been the most impressive of the trio that were promoted to the Premier League this season. Everton ended a...
Leicester City v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Jake Lawson of Fosse Posse
Manchester City are back in action in the Premier League this Saturday with a trip to Leicester City on the schedule. My friend Jake Lawson of Fosse Posse was nice enough to take some time to catch us up on how things are going for the Foxes this term. CITYZENDuck:...
Graham Potter admits Chelsea may have been ‘a little bit too open’ as Brighton hit for four
Mr Potter looked into his spellbook earlier this week when Chelsea were in Salzburg, and pulled out a formation that could be best described as a 3-1-2-1-3 — a compact back three, a narrow midfield diamond, and a wide front three with the nominal wing-backs really more like wide forwards. It generated plenty of attacking chances (after the first 20 very shaky minutes) but left acres of spaces on both flanks. Salzburg failed to exploit those spaces.
Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will face a Moldovan side at Old Trafford for the very first time when Sheriff Tiraspol visit on Thursday night in the Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to make it four European wins on the spin, after defeating Sheriff away and following it up with triumphs over Omonia Nicosia both in Cyprus and in Manchester.
Everton at Fulham: Opposition Analysis | Can Frank Outsmart Marco?
Everton ended their three-game losing slump last weekend with a resounding 3-0 victory over Crystal palace at Goodison Park, a result that restored a lot of faith in manager Frank Lampard's methods and the ability of the team to find the back of the net. Now, the Blues have to demonstrate the capacity to bring that same energetic, aggressive performance on the road to Craven Cottage, where they take on Marco Silva’s surprise package, Fulham in Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off.
