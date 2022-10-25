Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
White House vows action if Russia targets U.S. satellites like SpaceX
The White House said on Thursday that any attack on U.S. infrastructure will be met in “an appropriate way” after a Russian official threatened that any commercial satellites would be seen as legitimate targets if used to help Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that...
AOL Corp
China biggest security challenge to U.S., but Russia is a potential nuclear threat
In a newly released defense strategy plan, the Biden administration says China remains the most dangerous security threat to the U.S. but that “for the first time,” Washington faces two possible nuclear conflicts with that country and Russia. The review released Thursday will guide the future size and shape of the U.S. armed forces.
France 24
US to push for multinational Haiti intervention force in Canada talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Thursday to Canada for talks expected to focus on Haiti, with an American official voicing hope for progress on setting up an intervention force to address the impoverished Caribbean nation's spiralling security and health crises. Haiti's government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have...
AOL Corp
U.S. says it faces, for first time, two nuclear threats at once: China and Russia
In a newly released defense strategy plan, the Biden administration says that China remains the most dangerous security threat to the U.S., but that “for the first time” Washington faces two possible nuclear conflicts — with that country and Russia. The review, released Thursday, is to guide the future size and shape of the U.S. armed forces.
AOL Corp
Putin ally says Taiwan will be 'returned' to China
A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and CEO of state-owned oil company Rosneft, Igor Sechin, claimed on Thursday during an international convention that Taiwan was "on schedule" to be returned to China. Speaking at an international economic forum in Azerbaijan, Sechin said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ability to...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday night. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 20s, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department. The dead included 19 foreigners, he said, whose nationalities weren’t immediately released. The death toll could rise further as 19 of those injured were in critical condition. An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began and strict rules on gatherings were enforced. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months and this was the first big chance to get out and party for many young people.
AOL Corp
Paul Ryan on 2024 GOP presidential nominee: ‘We lose with Trump’
Though two years away, the 2024 presidential election is top of mind for many voters as they speculate on who the Republican nominee will be. Former Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI), who served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019, is skeptical that his party can win if former President Donald Trump is once again the nominee.
Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians vote Sunday in a polarizing presidential runoff election that pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past. The runoff shaped up as a close contest between President Jair...
Phys.org
Americans unsure about God are a growing force in politics—typically more politically active than white evangelicals
It's hard to remember now, given the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but the day after votes were cast, one theme stood out: voter turnout. Every state in the nation saw higher turnout in 2020 than 2016, according to an analysis from the Pew Research Center. Overall, there were more than 158 million votes cast, according to the Federal Election Commission—nearly 22 million more than just four years prior.
The US is still ranked as the world's most powerful country, but most people think it's unsafe, survey finds
David Reibstein, an academic at the Wharton School who conducted the research, said the lower quality of life had a lot to do with safety concerns.
AOL Corp
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will move to suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry cited...
As invasion of Ukraine continues, western nations need to tax war profiteers’ windfalls
Either we are fighting a war in Europe and should put the economy on a war footing, or we should accept that western government support will falter, dragged back by waning public tolerance. This message comes from several economists worried that a laissez-faire approach to energy and food prices plays...
Brazil's presidential election may determine the fate of the Amazon rainforest — and the entire planet's climate
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro faces former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a runoff election on October 30, with major global implications.
‘Underpaid, undervalued’: March of the Mummies protests take place across UK
Thousands join demonstration against a childcare structure they say is setting families up for failure
getnews.info
Turkey Visa for Grenadian, Haiti, Kuwaiti and Jamaica Citizens
This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. The eVisa program for Turkey was launched in 2013 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey. To visit Turkey for up to 90 days for vacation, business, transit or medical purposes, Grenadian residents must apply for a Turkey e-Visa, commonly known as Turkey Visa. Any citizen of Grenadian who intends to travel to Turkey for a stay of less than 30 days must apply for a Turkey Visa for Grenadian before traveling there. The passport of Turkey e-Visa holders must be valid for at least 6 months after the departure date, i.e. the date they leave Turkey.
AOL Corp
Ukraine battles intensify; Russia eyes space retaliation
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow-appointed authorities have fled the capital of southern Ukraine's Kherson region along with tens of thousands of residents as Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's hold on the city Thursda y while fighting also intensified in the country's east. Amid the battles, a senior Russian official warned...
Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up
BERLIN (AP) — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed Friday. But the immediate outlook for Europe’s biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. Gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said. That followed a slight increase of 0.1% in the second quarter. “The German economy managed to hold its ground despite difficult framework conditions of the global economy, with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain interruptions, rising prices and the war in Ukraine,” the statistics office said. The government said earlier this month that GDP was believed to have shrunk in the third quarter and was expected to decline again in the last three months of the year as well as the first three months of 2023 before beginning to recover. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is one technical definition of recession.
Comments / 2