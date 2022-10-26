Read full article on original website
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unloads on Spring Valley Hall 55-6
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-6 win over Spring Valley Hall in Illinois high school football on October 28. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Spring Valley Hall after the first quarter. The Cyclones registered...
Check out all the high school football playoff matchups in Round 1 from around Central Illinois
Ten Decatur-area teams are in action Saturday as the football playoffs begin. No. 4 Pana (8-1) and No. 1 Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski (9-0) played Friday night. Here is a look at Saturday's games:. CLASS 1A. No. 13 Brown County (5-4) at No. 4 Tuscola (7-2) WHEN: Sat. at...
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
OUR VIEW: Exemplary work by law enforcement
Police camera footage looks significantly different when it’s on a street you know and may also involve people you know. This week, body camera video footage shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy in a shooting incident that resulted in two wounded officers and a suspect killed after opening fire on the officers.
LETTER: Too much speeding on city streets
I’m still puzzled daily when I observe a large portion of citizens who drive down West Main and pass through the Dennis School’s designated school crossing. Drivers fail to heed the traffic warning signs that are posted that state the speed limit is 20 mph when school children are present, and I’m sure the same problem exists around the other school zones in our community. Unfortunately DPS 61 decided to cease employing school crossing guards who were there to assist school children to cross the busy streets safely. Now I see young children crossing in the middle of the block instead of using the official school crossing.
Congratulations to Herald & Review Week 9 Football Player of the Week Monte Weddle of Pana
Monte Weddle of Pana won the Herald & Review Week 9 Player of the Week vote, beating out second-place Lleyton Miller of LSA, along with Tuscola's Dylan Graves, Mount Zion's Grant McAtee, Clinton's Colton Walker and Maroa-Forsyth's Kaiden Maurer. Weddle (35) was a force on both sides of the ball in Pana's win against Carlinville to give the Panthers a share of the South Central title. He rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown, and led the team with 11 tackles on defense.
State's attorney making time again to talk about your Macon County traffic tickets
DECATUR — If you feel like talking about your latest speeding ticket or other moving violation, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office is willing to lend you an ear. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, and continuing every Monday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the office is resuming its “traffic walk-in” sessions.
Macon County sees write-in treasurer challenger while board incumbents battle
DECATUR — Macon County voters will see just one contested countywide race this election. But only one of those candidates’ names will be on voters’ ballots. Republican Macon County Treasurer John Jackson is officially running for his position on the ballot for the first time after being voted into the position by the Macon County Board last year following the resignation of Ed Yoder, a Republican, after more than 10 years leading the office.
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
Decatur night of terror home invader gets 33 year sentence
DECATUR — The price of inflicting terror in a series of Decatur home invasions is 33 years in prison for Dondrion L. Austin. He was sentenced Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to home invasion and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Judge Jeffrey Geisler handed down...
