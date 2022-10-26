Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
SCDOT plans bridge preservation project over I-385 in Mauldin
From a distance, the Bridge's Road bridge in Mauldin appears like every other state road. But when you take a closer look and commute over it, it can be a bumpy ride.
WLTX.com
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875
It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
FOX Carolina
Vintage airplane show at downtown Airport in Greenville
A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Highlighting a food truck serving up...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 88 follow-up
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 88 has had a makeover since we last saw it. Also known as Old Greenville Highway, it runs about 17 miles from Easley to Pendleton. We covered the road in Aug. 2021 when it was riddled with potholes. Stanley Childress says the axel...
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg City Council Hears Update on SWFT Van Pool Transit Program
At their meeting on Monday, October 24, 2022, Spartanburg City Council heard an update on the City’s SWFT program, a workforce transit option first launched earlier this year. Created in partnership with Enterprise, OneSpartanburg, Inc., the United Way of the Piedmont and SC Works of the Upstate, the service...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville challenges residents to hang up the car keys during November
The city of Greenville is looking to steer residents away from their cars during November. The city’s No Car November plan challenges residents to avoid using their vehicles for an entire month, instead using GreenLink buses, carpooling or biking. To fill out the survey, click here. According to the...
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday in an overnight crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 124. Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went left of center and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The […]
WYFF4.com
Travelers Rest fishing team wins nearly $40,000 in 2022 SC Fall Classic
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — A fishing team out of Travelers Rest has won nearly $40,000 in the 2022 SC Fall Classic fishing tournament. The fishing team started with Burton Harbin as fishing was something he always wanted to do, Harbin said. Harbin's team consist of his family and friends...
WYFF4.com
Historic Pickens water tower may come down; residents rally to save it
PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate icon for more than 100 years may have to come down. The water tower located in downtown Pickens has been standing since 1921. For that reason, people who live in Pickens or near the area say to them it has become a historic landmark, and a piece of the fabric that comprises Pickens as a whole.
gsabizwire.com
The Cliffs Announces Sales Through Q3 2022, Asheville Region Reports 576% Increase in Sales
Cliffs Realty, the official brokerage of The Cliffs, has announced strong real estate sales through Q3 2022 by its brokerage teams totaling $180,762,443 across 197 transactions, which represents an increase in volume from the same period last year. “We continued to see strong sales at The Cliffs through Q3 2022...
greenvillejournal.com
Cemeteries in Greenville: How the city’s resting places reflect its history
Tales of hauntings and ghosts have intrigued people for centuries, but the interest naturally increases as Halloween approaches. Although not known as a hot spot for paranormal activity, unlike other Southern cities like Charleston and Savannah, Greenville has its fair share of morbid curiosities. That’s why Gabe Matthews, the founder...
1 dead in shooting near Greenville Co. apartments
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one gunshot wound. […]
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greeenville city council pushed back a large apartment development in West Greenville called Woven. This was after residents and some council members expressed concerns over the project’s size. As the project makes its way back through the planning commission process for a second time,...
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
3 arrested in fatal shooting at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on Oct. 16, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
