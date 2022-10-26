Read full article on original website
South Carolina statewide election guide for 2022 midterms
With the 2022 midterm elections only days away, and with early voting already underway, 7NEWS compiled a list of candidates competing in the biggest statewide races.
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
NBC News
S.C. governor: Marriage should be between man and woman
During a gubernatorial race debate in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said marriage should be "between a man and a woman." Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham replied, "Gov. McMaster has been leading South Carolina into the 1950s since the 1980s."Oct. 27, 2022.
blufftontoday.com
SC superintendent race: business donors, teachers' movement and the fate of public schools
Millions of dollars have flowed into South Carolina's superintendent of education race where one candidate, Republican Ellen Weaver, leads the field with her big dollar war chest. A network of developers and commercial business owners, as well as political movers and shakers, have put her in a place where her...
Does Cunningham have any chance of winning the Gubernatorial race?
Joe Cunningham is challenging incumbent Henry McMaster for the Governor’s seat in South Carolina. Will it really be a challenge, is the question?
wpde.com
Democratic gov. nominee Joe Cunningham making stop in Myrtle Beach this week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham is making a stop in Myrtle Beach Thursday as he continues his campaign for South Carolina governor. Cunningham is inviting voters to join him at Banditos Cantina on Thursday for his Rally the Vote tour. The event is scheduled from...
South Carolina is the deadliest state to drive in
(WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub. In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states. In fact, South Carolina […]
Watch live: South Carolina governor debate between McMaster, Cunningham
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and challenger for the office Joe Cunningham (D) will face off in a debate on Wednesday evening. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.
Students across South Carolina will soon be traveling on electric busses
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One hundred and forty-eight electric school buses are coming to South Carolina, thanks to $59 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The South Carolina Department of Education was awarded more zero-emission electric buses and funding than any other public entity in the nation on Wednesday.
What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America
This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina employers struggle to retain young workers amid generational differences
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate employers say they’re having a hard time hiring and retaining young professionals. “It’s the number one concern of all my clients,” says Rebecca Turcotte Kish, HR director of Propel HR who also sits on the board of directors of the Greenville chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management). “Recruiting and retention-finding the right people and then keeping them.”
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
Dispose of unwanted medication at Lowcountry sites on National Drug Take Back Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement agencies and other authorized collectors across the Lowcountry are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 29 giving residents a safe, convenient way to clear out their medicine cabinet. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the twice-yearly event encourages the public to dispose of unwanted, unused, […]
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts In South Carolina You Must Visit
Are you looking for a list of the best resorts in South Carolina? If so, we have you covered with 15 amazing resorts below!. Whether you are looking to vacation at some of the best towns in South Carolina, ideas for the best weekend getaways, or fun South Carolina road trip ideas we have you covered! There is so much to see and do in South Carolina.
wpde.com
13 wanted offenders from Horry Co., Pee Dee among 151 arrested in SC warrant sweep
WPDE — More than 100 wanted offenders in South Carolina were arrested during "Operation SC Sweep," which was a coordinated statewide warrant sweep done during the week of Oct. 17 - 22. The operation was led by the SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS). Of the...
WIS-TV
RSV cases on the rise in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health officials are working to avoid what some are calling a “triple-demic” of respiratory illnesses in South Carolina. During a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, Prisma Health officials announced an overwhelming surge of three respiratory viruses impacting the pediatric community: COVID-19, Influenza-A (the flu), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
AOL Corp
8 of the best ranked SC restaurants to get a mouth-watering steak. Check them out
Filet mignon, ribeye, T-bone — everyone who enjoys steak has their favorite cut. Then there’s the age-old question of do you prefer your steak rare, medium, well done or something in between? Oh, and would you like some steak sauce?. Americans in general love a good steak. But...
