News19 WLTX

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

South Carolina is the deadliest state to drive in

(WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub. In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states. In fact, South Carolina […]
ALABAMA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
WYFF4.com

South Carolina employers struggle to retain young workers amid generational differences

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate employers say they’re having a hard time hiring and retaining young professionals. “It’s the number one concern of all my clients,” says Rebecca Turcotte Kish, HR director of Propel HR who also sits on the board of directors of the Greenville chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management). “Recruiting and retention-finding the right people and then keeping them.”
GREENVILLE, SC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dispose of unwanted medication at Lowcountry sites on National Drug Take Back Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement agencies and other authorized collectors across the Lowcountry are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 29 giving residents a safe, convenient way to clear out their medicine cabinet. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the twice-yearly event encourages the public to dispose of unwanted, unused, […]
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts In South Carolina You Must Visit

Are you looking for a list of the best resorts in South Carolina? If so, we have you covered with 15 amazing resorts below!. Whether you are looking to vacation at some of the best towns in South Carolina, ideas for the best weekend getaways, or fun South Carolina road trip ideas we have you covered! There is so much to see and do in South Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

RSV cases on the rise in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health officials are working to avoid what some are calling a “triple-demic” of respiratory illnesses in South Carolina. During a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, Prisma Health officials announced an overwhelming surge of three respiratory viruses impacting the pediatric community: COVID-19, Influenza-A (the flu), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

