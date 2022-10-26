Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift is a mastermind; she said it herself. The effortless sonic transitions from country to pop to alternative records cement the songstress as an unwavering force in the music industry. A country legend who ushered in a new era of crossover country-pop. A pop titan who invigorated the 2010s mainstream scene. An unlikely, but welcomed, alternative experimenter who comforted the masses with quarantine albums to cling to. The groundwork was laid, and it was only a matter of time before Swift returned with her latest effort. With her milestone 10th studio album “Midnights” (2022), Swift returns to her most successful battleground: pop music.
Hidden in Louisiana’s bayous resides a serial killer whose shifting MO (modus operandi) has stumped investigators. Dr. Wren Muller, the local forensic pathologist, provides her own insights as the mystery unravels. As it becomes clear that Dr. Muller’s path has crossed the Bayou Butcher previously, time begins to run out, and she joins the detectives on the case in a race against the butcher before more people can be sadistically murdered.
D.H. Peligro, the longtime drummer for iconic punk band the Dead Kennedys, died after hitting his head during a fall at his Los Angeles home, the group announced on Instagram. He was 63.“Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort,” the announcement said.Peligro, whose real name was Darren Henley, joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981, then played briefly with the Red Hot Chili Peppers after the band broke up. When the DKs got back together in the 2000s, he rejoined them.Read more at The Daily Beast.
It is hard to think of a more iconic Met Gala than 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” So, let’s get into it, starting with Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Breaker of Chains and the Mother of Dragons, also known as actress Emilia Clarke.
