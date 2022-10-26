Read full article on original website
Tufts Daily
Taylor Swift navigates her insecurities on ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift is a mastermind; she said it herself. The effortless sonic transitions from country to pop to alternative records cement the songstress as an unwavering force in the music industry. A country legend who ushered in a new era of crossover country-pop. A pop titan who invigorated the 2010s mainstream scene. An unlikely, but welcomed, alternative experimenter who comforted the masses with quarantine albums to cling to. The groundwork was laid, and it was only a matter of time before Swift returned with her latest effort. With her milestone 10th studio album “Midnights” (2022), Swift returns to her most successful battleground: pop music.
Tufts Daily
‘Abbott Elementary’: An honest, hilarious love letter to teachers
In the 2000s and 2010s, network sitcoms were some of the biggest shows on television — think “The Office,” (2005–13) “Modern Family” (2009–20) and “The Big Bang Theory” (2007–19). These days, the era of broadcast dominance is in the past as most network comedies have very little to offer compared to their streaming counterparts. That’s why it’s been such a pleasant surprise to see “Abbott Elementary” (2021–), a half-hour sitcom on ABC, emerge as one of the sharpest and funniest comedies of the last few years.
Tufts Daily
Looking Through the Met: Heavenly Bodies
It is hard to think of a more iconic Met Gala than 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” So, let’s get into it, starting with Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Breaker of Chains and the Mother of Dragons, also known as actress Emilia Clarke.
