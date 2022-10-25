The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Lifelton Alexander Frost, (32), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama. At approximately 4:30 PM, Birmingham 9-1-1 received call regarding a person shot in the 4100 Block of 38th Avenue North. Upon Arrival East Precinct officers...

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO