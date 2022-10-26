SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is warning people in Springfield about a mountain lion roaming the area.This mountain lion is wearing a GPS collar, and traveled all the way from Nebraska to the Illinois capital city.Conservation police continue to track the movements of the mountain lion.Just last week, cameras spotted a mountain lion on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in western Illinois.That mountain lion, or cougar, was later hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County.Another mountain lion was also spotted earlier this month in western Illinois....

