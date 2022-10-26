Read full article on original website
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 28, 2022: Playoff football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up. Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday. […]
Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL football season ends with first-round playoff loss to Prairie Central
FAIRBURY – With a 57-12 loss to Prairie Central in the first round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs on Friday, the high school football careers of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team’s 15 seniors came to an end. Aiden Johnson, O’Quinn Gerdes, Ty Graham, Alex Jones, Peyton Hutchcraft,...
Illinois Basketball: 3 things to watch for in the Illini exhibition against Quincy
Illinois basketball will step foot in the State Farm Center and play a game on Friday night. It feels like a lifetime ago that we saw the Illini playing in the NCAA tournament. But we are back in action for an exhibition game against Quincy. This is just a tune-up...
Illinois Football: Crystal Ball has Illini flipping 3-star edge rusher
Illinois football could be in the process of flipping a recruit for the class of 2023. Bret Bielema put together a solid class of 2022 for the Illini that ranked in the top 50. He is now trying to add the finishing pieces to the 2023 class so that group can also finish in the top 50.
Illinois basketball ready for first time taking the court
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is preparing for their first exhibition game versus Quincy tomorrow at home. The Illini had a scrimmage Saturday against Kansas, where head coach Brad Underwood says they got to learn a lot about his new team. Underwood says one of the biggest challenges tomorrow is letting freshman get used to […]
WAND TV
Effingham preparing for state powerhouse Rochester in the first round of 4A
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard to believe it, but the IHSA football playoffs are already here!. In our WAND Matchup of the Week for round one, it's a showdown of two area teams as Effingham will travel to take on state powerhouse Rochester.
WAND TV
Illini's Witherspoon named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini's defense is one of the best in the country so far this season and one individual is getting some national recognition. Junior defensive back Devon Witherspoon has been named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. This honor is given to the best DB...
WCIA
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center to host Barn Raising Event
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a Barn Raising Event Weekend October 28 and 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus. The weekend will not only feature a traditional Amish barn raising for the first time in Central Illinois in 100 years, but local Amish food, Amish demonstrations, craft vendors and more!
Central Illinois Proud
Mountain lion spotted roaming in Springfield area
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is warning people in Springfield about a mountain lion roaming the area.This mountain lion is wearing a GPS collar, and traveled all the way from Nebraska to the Illinois capital city.Conservation police continue to track the movements of the mountain lion.Just last week, cameras spotted a mountain lion on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in western Illinois.That mountain lion, or cougar, was later hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County.Another mountain lion was also spotted earlier this month in western Illinois....
Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
WAND TV
Bloodhound tracker recovering after hunting injury and kidnapping
WATSON, Ill. (WAND) — A Watson man is home recovering after being injured in a hunting accident last week. Ron Slifer, owner of Slifer's Bloodhound Service, tracks fallen deer for Illinois hunters. "When they shoot a deer sometimes they quit bleeding and they're at a loss and they call...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
Effingham Radio
Christian M. Scaggs, 15
Christian M. Scaggs, 15, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Lake Villa, IL. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
25newsnow.com
Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
