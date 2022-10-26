W00000000 LEAVE IT AT LENNY'S SELF STORAGE, LLC. 2855 PATE POND ROAD CARYVILLE, FL. 32427 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given, that we will sell or otherwise dispose of …

Read full article on original website
fosterfollynews.net
Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022
Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
wdhn.com
Geneva receives a half-million dollars in CDBG home renovation grant money
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—This month, Geneva was one of 50 Alabama cities chosen to receive federal dollars for home renovations. The grants are targeted at low-income communities and provide help to those residents who simply wouldn’t have the cash reserves to make costly improvements to their homes. Several years...
wdhn.com
Dothan Housing Authority hosts Landlord Symposium November 3rd
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On November 3rd, the Dothan Housing Authority hosts a landlord symposium. The symposium will be held at the Double Tree at 2740 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. It will start at 10:30 and end at 3:00 p.m. Following the symposium, DHA is also hosting a...
Council shuts down new apartment project in Crestview, still has legs at County level
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development. The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said […]
wdhn.com
Family and friends reflect on the life of Ashford peanut company owner
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Glenn Pate, the owner of Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford unfortunately took his last breath at his family-owned peanut mill on Tuesday evening. Family and friends say it’s been hard to digest overnight. ‘This is a piece of our heart that is missing and...
wdhn.com
Owner dies in accident at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN)— An industrial accident involving a tractor at the Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford has left the owner dead. According to Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd, the man has been identified as Glenn Pate, the owner of Dixie Peanut Co. The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. and...
mypanhandle.com
Fire engulfs Panama City home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two residents are safe after waking up to a fire in their home. It happened sometime overnight at a home of highway 77 near Baldwin Avenue. According to officers and firefighters on scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Two people were inside at the time and made it out safely. Bay County Fire, Panama City Fire, and even first responders in Lynn Haven all responded. The home is right next door to a nearby business – but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. The fire remains under investigation.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jeremiah Rodelle Holden of Marianna, Florida on Charges of Grand Theft Auto, Probation Violation
On Monday, Oct. 24, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a 2017 Toyota Camry was stolen from a home on Hwy. 90 in Cottondale by the boyfriend of the victim’s daughter. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, around 9 a.m., deputies located the stolen vehicle at 2175...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 27, 2022
Bridgett Franklin, 36, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly Driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Evans, 37, St. Petersburg, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamines: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Allen Smith, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Marianna Police Department. Keyandre Batson, 29, St. Petersburg, Florida:...
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
niceville.com
Alleged tool theft in Freeport, public’s help sought to ID suspect
FREEPORT, Fla. –– A man reportedly stole $500 worth of tools from Ace Hardware in Freeport, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The alleged tool thief was caught on security video, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO)...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sheriff adopts Feline Deputy ‘Sniper’
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of animals in law enforcement, it’s usually K9 officers. However, at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they’re doing things a little bit differently. Sheriff Donnie Edendfield recently adopted a nine-month old kitten as the office’s “Feline Deputy” named Sniper.
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Tuesday, and Panama City Police say suspects are still wanted for questioning. Officers say a call was made to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Highway 390 around 8:45 p.m. regarding a crash. According to officials, a vehicle towing a utility trailer had lost some of its load while trying to make a turn off 390.
WEAR
81-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Defuniak Springs man is dead after a crash on Highway 331 in Freeport Wednesday night. Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to Highway 331 and State Road 20 at around 8 p.m. According to FHP, the 81-year-old man was traveling north on State Road 331 approaching...
Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
Alabama soldier, Florida Airman rescue elderly couple from house fire
FORT RUCKER, AL (WDHN)— Two military men had an unexpected encounter after coming across a house fire in Bonifay and experiencing what one says was “probably the bravest thing I’ve ever seen”. On, October 9, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Nigel P. Huebscher from Fort Rucker and his family were traveling north of Bonifay […]
waltonso.org
3,000 GRAMS OF COCAINE SEIZED, 21 ARRESTED ON FEDERAL AND STATE CHARGES FOR CONSPIRACY AND DRUG TRAFFICKING
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— More than 3,000 grams of cocaine is seized during a yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in Walton and Okaloosa Counties resulting in the arrest of 21 people. Operation Hans Gruber began in March of 2021 investigating the drug trafficking activities of Deshawn Brown, Pablo Burgos-Lozada, Aubry...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Trick or Treat times for Jackson County
Grand Ridge- No set time. Campbellton- No set time. Cottondale- October 31, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Graceville- October 31, 5 to 7 p.m. Sneads- October 31, 5 to 8 p.m. Alford- October 31, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Marianna Oct 31, 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.
WESH
Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide
CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
wtvy.com
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
