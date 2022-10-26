ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caryville, FL

W00000000 LEAVE IT AT LENNY'S SELF STORAGE, LLC. 2855 PATE POND ROAD CARYVILLE, FL. 32427 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given, that we will sell or otherwise dispose of …

washingtoncounty.news
 3 days ago
fosterfollynews.net

Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022

Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
CHIPLEY, FL
wdhn.com

Geneva receives a half-million dollars in CDBG home renovation grant money

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—This month, Geneva was one of 50 Alabama cities chosen to receive federal dollars for home renovations. The grants are targeted at low-income communities and provide help to those residents who simply wouldn’t have the cash reserves to make costly improvements to their homes. Several years...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Housing Authority hosts Landlord Symposium November 3rd

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On November 3rd, the Dothan Housing Authority hosts a landlord symposium. The symposium will be held at the Double Tree at 2740 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. It will start at 10:30 and end at 3:00 p.m. Following the symposium, DHA is also hosting a...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Owner dies in accident at Ashford peanut mill

ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN)— An industrial accident involving a tractor at the Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford has left the owner dead. According to Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd, the man has been identified as Glenn Pate, the owner of Dixie Peanut Co. The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. and...
ASHFORD, AL
mypanhandle.com

Fire engulfs Panama City home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two residents are safe after waking up to a fire in their home. It happened sometime overnight at a home of highway 77 near Baldwin Avenue. According to officers and firefighters on scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Two people were inside at the time and made it out safely. Bay County Fire, Panama City Fire, and even first responders in Lynn Haven all responded. The home is right next door to a nearby business – but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. The fire remains under investigation.
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 27, 2022

Bridgett Franklin, 36, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly Driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Evans, 37, St. Petersburg, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamines: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Allen Smith, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Marianna Police Department. Keyandre Batson, 29, St. Petersburg, Florida:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Former Bay Co. commissioner dies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Alleged tool theft in Freeport, public’s help sought to ID suspect

FREEPORT, Fla. –– A man reportedly stole $500 worth of tools from Ace Hardware in Freeport, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The alleged tool thief was caught on security video, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO)...
FREEPORT, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County Sheriff adopts Feline Deputy ‘Sniper’

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of animals in law enforcement, it’s usually K9 officers. However, at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they’re doing things a little bit differently. Sheriff Donnie Edendfield recently adopted a nine-month old kitten as the office’s “Feline Deputy” named Sniper.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Tuesday, and Panama City Police say suspects are still wanted for questioning. Officers say a call was made to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Highway 390 around 8:45 p.m. regarding a crash. According to officials, a vehicle towing a utility trailer had lost some of its load while trying to make a turn off 390.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

81-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Defuniak Springs man is dead after a crash on Highway 331 in Freeport Wednesday night. Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to Highway 331 and State Road 20 at around 8 p.m. According to FHP, the 81-year-old man was traveling north on State Road 331 approaching...
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Alabama soldier, Florida Airman rescue elderly couple from house fire

FORT RUCKER, AL (WDHN)— Two military men had an unexpected encounter after coming across a house fire in Bonifay and experiencing what one says was “probably the bravest thing I’ve ever seen”. On, October 9, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Nigel P. Huebscher from Fort Rucker and his family were traveling north of Bonifay […]
BONIFAY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Trick or Treat times for Jackson County

Grand Ridge- No set time. Campbellton- No set time. Cottondale- October 31, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Graceville- October 31, 5 to 7 p.m. Sneads- October 31, 5 to 8 p.m. Alford- October 31, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Marianna Oct 31, 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide

CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

One dead at Ashford peanut mill

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
ASHFORD, AL

