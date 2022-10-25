Read full article on original website
Related
emsnow.com
Design & Manufacturing Montreal – Nov. 9-10
Two exclusive keynotes will highlight Design & Manufacturing Montréal this year as part of the two-day show from Nov. 9-10, featuring manufacturing’s top engineers, business leaders, disruptive companies, and innovative thinkers in the Québec area. Stewart Cramer, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen),...
emsnow.com
Strengthening the Semiconductor Supply Chain Through Supplier Diversity
With diversity growing in importance in the semiconductor industry, companies across the supply chain are becoming more transparent with their diversity, inclusion and equity (DEI) initiatives, disclosing their Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) targets and including diversity Key Performance Indicators to keep employees, management, boards – and even investors – current on their progress. The challenge is, how can a corporation meaningfully advance its diversity practices in all aspects of its operations? What are the methods, tools, and best practices that will advance and promote diversity across the global supply chain?
emsnow.com
Key 5G Trends to Watch Out for From 2023 Onwards
Where does 5G stand three years after its first commercialization in 2019? Let’s start with the frequency band. The sub-6 GHz (3.5 – 7 GHz) and millimeter wave (mmWave, >24 GHz) bands are the two new bands among the spectrum covered in 5G. Despite the hype surrounding mmWave, according to IDTechEx’s “5G Market 2023-2033: Technology, Trends, Forecasts, Players” report, 53% of 5G commercial/pre-commercial services are actually based on sub-6 GHz, with mmWave accounting only for less than 10% of the market. The sub-6 GHz band is a popular choice because it finds a balance between providing excellent data throughput and being reasonably priced. mmWave, on the other hand, would be too expensive to implement on a broad scale due to the nature of short signal transmission and non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) issues (more base stations are required!).
emsnow.com
California’s New Environment-Friendly Battery Recycling Regulations
California is the United States’ most populous state and the fifth largest economy in the world. Every year brings a plethora of new bills to California’s seemingly hyperactive Assembly and Senate, and every September the bills that make it to the governor’s desk have a chance at becoming law or being unceremoniously vetoed. This year Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1000 bills, while he vetoed 169.
emsnow.com
Sales of Robots for the Service Sector Grew by 37% Worldwide
World Robotics 2022 – Service Robots report released. Frankfurt – Sales of professional service robots rose by an impressive 37% in 2021. By region, the strongest growth came from Europe with a market share of 38% followed by North America with 32% and Asia with 30%. At the same time, sales of new consumer service robots grew by 9%, according to the “World Robotics 2022 – Service Robots” report, issued by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).
Comments / 0