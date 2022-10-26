Read full article on original website
Tufts Daily
Professors explore education, colonization and state in Center for Humanities panel
Tufts Assistant Professor Sarah Fong, alongside two visiting assistant professors, presented research on the “Histories of Black and Native Schooling” at an event sponsored by the Center for the Humanities at Tufts on Oct. 19. In a panel moderated by Mary McNeil, an instructor in the Department of Studies in Race, Colonialism and Diaspora, the three speakers discussed their research exploring the oppression of Black and Indigenous people in the United States through the lens of the legacy of state-sponsored schooling.
Obama cuts radio ad for New York Gov. Hochul as gubernatorial race tightens
Former President Barack Obama was featured in a campaign ad for New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul as the race with her GOP challenger tightens.
Biden offers condolences after deadly stampede in South Korea
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden offered his deepest condolences after at least 149 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in South Korea, calling the incident tragic.
Tufts Daily
‘Crossing A Line’: Tufts professor Amahl Bishara discusses new book
Associate Professor Amahl Bishara presented a book talk on her new book, “Crossing a Line: Laws, Violence and Roadblocks to Palestinian Political Expression,” on Oct. 26 through the Center for the Humanities at Tufts. “Crossing a Line” focuses on the political practices of Palestinians living on both sides of the Green Line, the line that delineated the West Bank, East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and Golan Heights as outside the border of Israel based on an armistice reached at the conclusion of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Bishara is the chair of the anthropology department and an affiliate faculty member in the Department of Studies in Race, Colonialism and Diaspora.
