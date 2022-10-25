ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled

Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter

Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 3-Star OL Colin Van Rooy De-Commits From Pitt

Prior to tonight’s kickoff, Pitt’s Class of 2023 is minus one member. 3-Star offensive lineman Colin Van Rooy announced on Twitter that he was opening back up his recruitment. “I am announcing my decommitment from the University of Pittsburgh. My recruitment has now reopened.”. The 6’5″, 300-pound offensive...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Gregory, Bonner call for audits of four Pa sports stadiums

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two MLB teams could be facing audits, if new legislation passes in Harrisburg. The new legislation, penned by Representatives Jim Gregory and Tim Bonner, would require an audit of the tax credits claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Phillies for the last 10 years. It would also create an independent study […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPIAL football playoff brackets revealed

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The playoff pairings are set in the six classes of the WPIAL. They were announced Saturday afternoon on the TribLive High School Sports Network. All higher seeds are the home team. In 6-A, Mt. Lebanon is the defending champion. There are only five teams in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday

Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Brother act ends early at California

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — A moment remembered ... locked in time, actually. At least, that’s how Seneca Valley graduates Gabe and Josh Miller — brothers and longtime football teammates with the Raiders and at California (Pa.) University— view it. Gabe, a junior, and Josh, a sophomore, started...
CALIFORNIA, PA
columbusmonthly.com

Stylish Stays | History Reborn: Six Vintage Buildings That Have Found New Life as Hotels

Kevin Capron, Emma Frankart Henterly, Julanne Hohbach and Steve Stephens. A former monastery offers an ideal home base for a Steel City visit. It’s not easy to find a historic hotel that features something beyond a stylish Victorian-era building with furnishings to match. Book a stay at the Priory Hotel on Pittsburgh’s North Side, however, and you’ll find a far more intriguing option.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more

Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
SHARPSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
hotelnewsresource.com

AC Hotel by Marriott Louisville Downtown and the AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Downtown Sold for a Combined Total of $85 Million

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) yesterday announced the acquisition of the AC Hotel by Marriott Louisville Downtown for $51 million, or approximately $327,000 per key, and the AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Downtown for $34 million, or approximately $254,000 per key. “We are pleased to enhance our portfolio with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Central Valley-Aliquippa Matchup is the Hottest Ticket in the WPIAL

The matchup Friday night between local rivals, Central Valley and Aliquippa, has become the most sought after ticket for a high school football game in recent years. Both teams are undefeated and are playing for the WPIAL AAAA Parkway Conference Title. Neither team has lost in over a year, with Central Valley on a 38-game winning streak and Aliquippa on a 20-game winning streak.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Transit riders criticize disrupted service and language inaccessibility

Transit users in Pittsburgh say they’re tired of delays and disruptions they say are lingering long after the initial shock of the pandemic. More than 15 riders and advocates described their frustrations getting around the city during Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s Oct. 28 board meeting. Several also urged the board to address the needs of a growing number of Spanish-speaking transit users whose needs are not being met.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy