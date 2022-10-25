Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's character comes out in local filmmakers' festival shorts
When Lily Ragheb of Washington, D.C., and her husband, Ahmed, a native of Cairo, Egypt, moved to Pittsburgh in 2019, they barely had time to get acquainted with the city before the covid-19 pandemic shut most of it down. As they began to talk walks and explore Lawrenceville and the...
Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled
Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
Niche ranks Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2022
PITTSBURGH — Niche, a Pittsburgh-based data company that analyses, ranks and reviews schools and neighborhoods throughout the country, has ranked the best Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods to live in for young professionals in 2022. The company determined rankings by using U.S. Census data to find a given neighborhood’s average age and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star OL Colin Van Rooy De-Commits From Pitt
Prior to tonight’s kickoff, Pitt’s Class of 2023 is minus one member. 3-Star offensive lineman Colin Van Rooy announced on Twitter that he was opening back up his recruitment. “I am announcing my decommitment from the University of Pittsburgh. My recruitment has now reopened.”. The 6’5″, 300-pound offensive...
Gregory, Bonner call for audits of four Pa sports stadiums
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two MLB teams could be facing audits, if new legislation passes in Harrisburg. The new legislation, penned by Representatives Jim Gregory and Tim Bonner, would require an audit of the tax credits claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Phillies for the last 10 years. It would also create an independent study […]
WPIAL football playoff brackets revealed
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The playoff pairings are set in the six classes of the WPIAL. They were announced Saturday afternoon on the TribLive High School Sports Network. All higher seeds are the home team. In 6-A, Mt. Lebanon is the defending champion. There are only five teams in...
wtae.com
Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday
Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
‘It’s unfair to our kids,’ says Clairton coach after WPIAL denies home playoff game
Wayne Wade was already envisioning one more Friday night in Clairton under the lights and the festivities that accompany a home football game in the WPIAL playoffs. Now, he’s left to wonder what time the team bus must leave to beat traffic. “It’s unfair to our kids not to...
cranberryeagle.com
Brother act ends early at California
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — A moment remembered ... locked in time, actually. At least, that’s how Seneca Valley graduates Gabe and Josh Miller — brothers and longtime football teammates with the Raiders and at California (Pa.) University— view it. Gabe, a junior, and Josh, a sophomore, started...
columbusmonthly.com
Stylish Stays | History Reborn: Six Vintage Buildings That Have Found New Life as Hotels
Kevin Capron, Emma Frankart Henterly, Julanne Hohbach and Steve Stephens. A former monastery offers an ideal home base for a Steel City visit. It’s not easy to find a historic hotel that features something beyond a stylish Victorian-era building with furnishings to match. Book a stay at the Priory Hotel on Pittsburgh’s North Side, however, and you’ll find a far more intriguing option.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more
Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
pghcitypaper.com
Heinz History Center revisits all those cannonballs found buried in Pittsburgh
In 2020, a construction crew working on a site in Lawrenceville made a shocking discovery: a buried cache of Civil War-era cannonballs. Even more shocking? This wasn’t the first time the city unearthed buried ammunition, produced more than 150 years ago at Allegheny Arsenal. The Heinz History Center will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
New scam targeting current, former Duquesne Light customers
PITTSBURGH — A new scam is targeting current and former customers of Duquesne Light. Scam phone calls from a number claiming to be Duquesne Light are telling victims they have a past due balance and their electricity will be cut off if they don’t pay immediately. Duquesne Light...
hotelnewsresource.com
AC Hotel by Marriott Louisville Downtown and the AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Downtown Sold for a Combined Total of $85 Million
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) yesterday announced the acquisition of the AC Hotel by Marriott Louisville Downtown for $51 million, or approximately $327,000 per key, and the AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Downtown for $34 million, or approximately $254,000 per key. “We are pleased to enhance our portfolio with...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Central Valley-Aliquippa Matchup is the Hottest Ticket in the WPIAL
The matchup Friday night between local rivals, Central Valley and Aliquippa, has become the most sought after ticket for a high school football game in recent years. Both teams are undefeated and are playing for the WPIAL AAAA Parkway Conference Title. Neither team has lost in over a year, with Central Valley on a 38-game winning streak and Aliquippa on a 20-game winning streak.
Winning $100K Powerball ticket sold in Children’s Hospital shop
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-36-37-46-56, and the red Powerball 24 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
Officials look to market shuttered Westmoreland test track
Westmoreland County officials will continue to pursue development of a $20 million test track facility despite the shuttering of Argo AI, a marquee tenant at the East Huntingdon site. “There’s a strong demand for test track space, and I’m pretty confident we will be able to back-fill this facility with...
pghcitypaper.com
Transit riders criticize disrupted service and language inaccessibility
Transit users in Pittsburgh say they’re tired of delays and disruptions they say are lingering long after the initial shock of the pandemic. More than 15 riders and advocates described their frustrations getting around the city during Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s Oct. 28 board meeting. Several also urged the board to address the needs of a growing number of Spanish-speaking transit users whose needs are not being met.
