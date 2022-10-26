Read full article on original website
Joaquin Jesus Huertas, 17
Joaquin Jesus Huertas, 17, of Williamsport left this world all too soon, on Monday October 24, 2022. Born August 1, 2005 in Williamsport he was the son of Maria Vidal- Huertas. Joaquin attended Williamsport Area High School and had future plans to become a psychologist to help people. His caring...
Carolyn Joy “Candy” Parker, 75
Carolyn Joy “Candy” Parker of Cogan Station, formerly of Wolcott, NY and Manchester, CT, crossed the threshold into her Heavenly Home on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Pastor David Parker, daughter Johanna Kemmerer (Forrest) of Perkasie, PA, son Jonathan Parker of Hampton, NJ and daughter in-law Grace, as well as grandchildren Jaron, Teddy, Benny, Theia and Levi and mother-in-law Muriel Parker of Manchester by-the-Sea, MA.
Robert O. Fries, 95
Robert O. Fries, 95, of South Williamsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Bob was born October 9, 1927 in Williamsport. He was a son of the late Otto J. Fries and Florence E. (Fenderson) Lewis. Bob graduated from Williamsport High School with the class...
Shawn T. Romejko, 32
Shawn T. Romejko, 32, of Muncy, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at home. Born July 26, 1990, in Trenton, NJ, he is a son of Ronald Romejko of Levittown and Janice (Rhodes) Romejko and husband, Scott Vandermuelen, of Muncy. in 2010, Shawn graduated from the Neshaminy High School...
Faith W. Lilley, 91
Faith W. Lilley, 91, of South Williamsport, passed away Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Williamsport North Nursing Center. She was the daughter of Frederick Wagner and Fay (Blackwell) Wagner Fullmer. Faith was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She and her...
Steven C. Cole, 74
Steven C. Cole, 74, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Born November 20, 1947 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Madeline Doud Cole and Ezra Cole (Mary). Steven was a graduate of South Williamsport High School. He worked as an Electrician with...
Thomas L. Irvin, 62
Thomas L. Irvin, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home in Williamsport. He was born in Williamsport on November 2, 1959 and was the son of the late James Robert “Bob” and Irene (Dutton) Irvin. Thomas married the former Susan L. Charles on July 5, 2003. They shared 19 wonderful years together. He owned Irvin’s Garbage Removal. Thomas loved to spend time with family, friends and his dog, Molly. He also enjoyed going to his river lot.
Shirley Gayle Field Lesher, 88
Shirley Gayle Field Lesher, 88, moved home to heaven to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2022, from her residence in Duboistown. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Lesher, who preceded her in death on November 17, 2011. Born in 1933, in Williamsport, she was a...
John L. St. Clair, 71
John L. St. Clair, 71 of Delaware Twp., Watsontown, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home. Born December 7, 1950 he was the son of the late Clarence St. Clair and Annebelle (Pursel) Temple, of Mifflinburg. On December 7, 1984 he married the former Debra “Debbie” A. Bickel, and together they celebrated 37 years of marriage.
Dorothy A. Cochran, 92
Dorothy A. Cochran, 92, of Turbotville, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg. Born July 16, 1930, in Dewart, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Neta (Lindauer) Yoder. On June 18, 1950 she married Raymond L. Cochran and together they have celebrated 72 years of marriage.
