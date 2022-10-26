The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to host the ACC Cross Country Championships at Panorama Farms on Friday for the first time since 2014, as a total of 12 nationally ranked teams will be in action. The men’s 8k race will start at 10:40 a.m. followed by the women’s 6k at 11:30 a.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO