ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerryratcliffe.com

No. 18 Cavaliers play Tar Heels to 2-2 draw; earn No. 3 seed in ACC Tournament

After trailing by a score of 2-0 in the second half, No. 18 Virginia played a dominant second half that included a pair of goals from Michael Tsicoulias and Daniel Mangarov scored in the span of just three minutes. However, it wasn’t enough to earn the victory as Virginia battled to a 2-2 draw with North Carolina on Friday night at Dorrance Field.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia to host ACC Cross Country Championships Friday

The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to host the ACC Cross Country Championships at Panorama Farms on Friday for the first time since 2014, as a total of 12 nationally ranked teams will be in action. The men’s 8k race will start at 10:40 a.m. followed by the women’s 6k at 11:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA’s Gardner one of 20 PFs named to Malone Award watch list

Virginia’s Jayden Gardner was one of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2023 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday. Gardner, who transferred to Virginia after three seasons at East Carolina, helped the Cavaliers to a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy