After trailing by a score of 2-0 in the second half, No. 18 Virginia played a dominant second half that included a pair of goals from Michael Tsicoulias and Daniel Mangarov scored in the span of just three minutes. However, it wasn’t enough to earn the victory as Virginia battled to a 2-2 draw with North Carolina on Friday night at Dorrance Field.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO