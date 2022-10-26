Read full article on original website
No. 18 Cavaliers play Tar Heels to 2-2 draw; earn No. 3 seed in ACC Tournament
After trailing by a score of 2-0 in the second half, No. 18 Virginia played a dominant second half that included a pair of goals from Michael Tsicoulias and Daniel Mangarov scored in the span of just three minutes. However, it wasn’t enough to earn the victory as Virginia battled to a 2-2 draw with North Carolina on Friday night at Dorrance Field.
Virginia to host ACC Cross Country Championships Friday
The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to host the ACC Cross Country Championships at Panorama Farms on Friday for the first time since 2014, as a total of 12 nationally ranked teams will be in action. The men’s 8k race will start at 10:40 a.m. followed by the women’s 6k at 11:30 a.m.
No. 18 Hoos look to clinch ACC’s top seed with win at UNC Friday
The No. 18 Virginia men’s soccer team is set to take on North Carolina, as the Cavaliers look to clinch the ACC Coastal Division title with a win in Chapel Hill on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Friday night’s match against North Carolina will...
No. 5 Virginia outshoots No. 2 Maryland, but falls 2-0 in regular-season finale
The No. 5 Virginia field hockey team suffered a 2-0 loss in its game against No. 2 Maryland Wednesday at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Md. The Cavaliers outshot the Terps 11-7, but Maryland capitalized on its opportunities, scoring two first-half goals. HOW IT HAPPENED. Maryland...
Virginia to host Duke in ACC quarterfinals Sunday; tickets now on sale
The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team will host No. 11 Duke in an ACC quarterfinal matchup on Sunday, and tickets are on sale now. Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia (13-2-3) is the No. 4 seed in the ACC Championships, while Duke (11-4-2)...
Spaanstra’s game-winning goal lifts No. 8 Cavaliers to 1-0 win at Miami
For the second straight game, Alexa Spaanstra hit the game-winning goal as No. 8 Virginia went on the road and closed the regular-season with a 1-0 victory at Miami on Thursday. GOALS. 12’ – UVA: Alexa Spaanstra (unassisted) HOW IT HAPPENED. Virginia (13-2-3, 6-2-2 ACC) struck with a...
UVA’s Gardner one of 20 PFs named to Malone Award watch list
Virginia’s Jayden Gardner was one of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2023 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday. Gardner, who transferred to Virginia after three seasons at East Carolina, helped the Cavaliers to a...
