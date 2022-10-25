Read full article on original website
wfyi.org
Flexsteel will pay to clean up contaminated groundwater at Elkhart County Superfund site
An Elkhart County Superfund site may soon be getting cleaned up, after former RV furniture manufacturer Flexsteel Industries agreed to pay nearly $10 million to do so under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. The Lane Street Superfund site covers around 65 acres of residential and light...
Six people from Benton Harbor charged for pandemic fraud schemes
Six people from Benton Harbor have been charged for pandemic fraud schemes. The six obtained more than $1 million in COVID-19 relief.
automotive-fleet.com
Fleet Theft: Now They’re Puncturing Fuel Tanks
Ziker Cleaners is a 105-year-old, third-generation family dry cleaning business located in South Bend, Ind. A typical morning starts with the company’s drivers meeting under a canopy where they hop into their respective delivery vans and prepare to shuttle laundry back and forth between customers and the dry cleaner’s various locations. But recently, it was Ziker’s fleet that was taken to the cleaners.
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
wkvi.com
Knox Board of Public Works Receive Update on Main Street Building Damaged by Fire
The Knox Board of Public Works received an update on the 18 South Main Street Fire during their meeting Wednesday morning. Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost said a structural engineer from JPR visited the site and will have a full report within the next 10 days. He added the reason behind why the cause of fire has not been determined is because the insurance company and the Fire Marshal’s office need to conduct a joint investigation. The cause of the fire is expected to be determined during the excavation of the building.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
thecw46.com
New options available in RVs, says automotive expert
Mid-Michigan NOW Anchor Mike Woolfolk spoke with Automotive expert Mike Caudill about new options recreational vehicles are offering. These new advances were shown off at the recent RV Open House in Elkhart, Indiana. These additions are sure to interest outdoor enthusiasts.
rv-pro.com
Brinkley RV Names New Director of Marketing
Brinkley RV, a manufacturer of fifth wheels and travel trailers that was founded by five industry veterans, announced Jerimiah Borkowski as its director of marketing. Borkowski brings a well-rounded and extensive skill set to Brinkley, his new company said, with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the RV and marine industries. Most recently, he was director of marketing for Bennington, North America’s top seller of pontoon boats. Borkowski spent the previous 16 years as the director of communications for Thor Motor Coach.
townepost.com
For Love of the Lake
Koontz Lake Conservancy District Keeps Its Mission Alive Through Two Recent Projects. Two significant projects will improve access to Koontz Lake for property owners and the public, and add to the lake quality for all who enjoy spending time on the lake in Walkerton. “For years the lake has been...
abc57.com
Worker shortage causes transit disruptions in South Bend, across country
A nationwide workforce shortage is causing disruptions to transit agencies across the country, and locally in Michiana. Transpo, South Bend's public transit operator, canceled 180 bus trips over a one-week period according to advisories on it's Facebook page. "To put the missed trips into perspective, Transpo runs approximately 400 trips...
WNDU
Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
abc57.com
Historic building in downtown La Porte collapses
LA PORTE, Ind. -- A portion of a historic building in downtown La Porte collapsed Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. The front half of the building collapsed, including the facade. The building, in the 700 block of Lincolnway, is undergoing renovations, but no one was at the site at the time of the collapse.
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
WWMTCw
Three Rivers house explosion tied to butane hash oil lab
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A butane explosion from a homemade lab used to manufacturing concentrated marijuana is the likely cause of a Three Rivers home explosion last month, according to investigators. A 34-year-old man told police his arm caught fire when he went to investigate the explosion in the...
WNDU
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
22 WSBT
WNDU
abc57.com
Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
abc57.com
One dead, three injured in crash on US 12
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- One person died and several others were injured in a head-on collision on US 12 Wednesday afternoon, according to Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police. The investigation revealed Ariel Villa, 27, was traveling westbound on US 12 near Island Road when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on, police said.
