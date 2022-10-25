ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

famuathletics.com

Volleyball Preview – SWAC Cluster No. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M volleyball continues its journey through the Southwestern Athletic Conference with three matches in Baton Rouge, La. (Oct. 30-31). Action in the second SWAC cluster will see the Rattlers face Southern, Texas Southern, and Alcorn State. Sunday, Oct. 30. at Southern | 10 a.m. ET /...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

18-year-old DeLand native will race in NASCAR Truck series

He's only 18 years old, but DeLand's Daniel Dye is already an accomplished race car driver. After winning rookie of the year and finishing second in points in the ARCA series this past season, dye is now getting a huge opportunity. He signed on with GMS racing, and will run in NASCAR in the Craftsman Truck Series next season.
DELAND, FL
High School Football PRO

Daytona Beach, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Halifax Academy football team will have a game with Father Lopez High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Friday Night Hits Week 10: All game recaps and scores

Welcome to Week 10 of Friday Night Hits. It's hard to believe there is only one week left in the regular season. It was another week of scheduling quirkiness. Several Orange County schools played last night, but we were still treated to a stacked slate this Friday, Oct. 28. Below...
Post-Searchlight

REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl

Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
thrillgeek.com

White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando

Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL

Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast’s Town Center Hosts Double Header with Art & Music Festivals

PALM COAST, Fla. (October 23, 2022) Proving there’s plenty of room for everyone in Palm Coast, Town Center was host to two headlining events on Saturday bringing arts, crafts, and culture together all within walking distance. Central Park Welcomes Another First. Central Park was the site of the inaugural...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens in Winter Park, Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced the relocation of its Winter Park restaurant, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005993/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Winter Park, which is now open for business. It is located at 480 N. Orlando Avenue (Suite 100), bringing an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 7,840-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
WINTER PARK, FL

