famuathletics.com
Volleyball Preview – SWAC Cluster No. 2
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M volleyball continues its journey through the Southwestern Athletic Conference with three matches in Baton Rouge, La. (Oct. 30-31). Action in the second SWAC cluster will see the Rattlers face Southern, Texas Southern, and Alcorn State. Sunday, Oct. 30. at Southern | 10 a.m. ET /...
Florida State University College of Law unveils stock car
Florida State University College of Law announced Friday it will launch a “FSU College of Law" stock car that will compete in the Jan. 7 Red Eye 50/50 race of the 2023 New Smyrna Speedway season.
Bradford relies on legs of tailback Willie Pollard to lead them in win, district title over Palatka
PALATKA, Fla.- Gunning for a eighth shutout of the season, the Bradford Tornadoes ran up against an inspired Palatka Panthers team. Heading into the game, the Tornadoes had compiled seven shutout victories on the year and had allowed only one touchdown. The Panthers were able to score one on them, ...
fox35orlando.com
18-year-old DeLand native will race in NASCAR Truck series
He's only 18 years old, but DeLand's Daniel Dye is already an accomplished race car driver. After winning rookie of the year and finishing second in points in the ARCA series this past season, dye is now getting a huge opportunity. He signed on with GMS racing, and will run in NASCAR in the Craftsman Truck Series next season.
Daytona Beach, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WESH
Friday Night Hits Week 10: All game recaps and scores
Welcome to Week 10 of Friday Night Hits. It's hard to believe there is only one week left in the regular season. It was another week of scheduling quirkiness. Several Orange County schools played last night, but we were still treated to a stacked slate this Friday, Oct. 28. Below...
Post-Searchlight
REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl
Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
click orlando
Air show taking flight over Orlando Sanford International Airport this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more take to the sky this weekend in Seminole County. The AirDotShowLive Tour returns to Central Florida on Oct. 29-30 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board...
thrillgeek.com
White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando
Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
fox35orlando.com
Buckets of rain pour on Central Florida causing flooding on roads
Heavy rain fell on Central Florida overnight, causing some streets to be flooded. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says between 3-5" of rain came down in the Orlando metro area.
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend
SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month. The show will also feature other Air...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast’s Town Center Hosts Double Header with Art & Music Festivals
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 23, 2022) Proving there’s plenty of room for everyone in Palm Coast, Town Center was host to two headlining events on Saturday bringing arts, crafts, and culture together all within walking distance. Central Park Welcomes Another First. Central Park was the site of the inaugural...
WESH
Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
Skyline Chili to Open Winter Garden Location
"I wanted to franchise a brand I had a deep passion for, and Skyline was a great fit for me. It was my first and only choice – just like when I was choosing what to eat as a kid growing up in Cincinnati!”
Central Florida Expressway Authority to hold public meeting on SR 429 improvements
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority is inviting the public to attend an informational meeting on a proposal for a new interchange near southwest Apopka. The proposed interchange would connect Binion Road to State Road 429 in an effort to provide better access to drivers. >>>...
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens in Winter Park, Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced the relocation of its Winter Park restaurant, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005993/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Winter Park, which is now open for business. It is located at 480 N. Orlando Avenue (Suite 100), bringing an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 7,840-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
flaglerlive.com
Developer Planning 750-Home Subdivision, One of Palm Coast’s Largest, at SR100 and Old Kings Road
In what would be one of the largest developments in Palm Coast, a company is applying to build up to 750 upscale single-family homes in a Grand Haven-like gated community over 500 acres stretching from State Road 100 north, parallel to Old Kings Road. The development, called Coquina Shores, would...
click orlando
Police investigate after woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant
DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods Friday behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the department. Officers said they found the woman’s body near the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at...
