Austin, IN

wdrb.com

Town of Clarksville set to launch rental inspection program

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Running water, working heat, and a door that locks are a few of the basic living necessities you'd expect, but they're not guaranteed everywhere you may rent. A southern Indiana town is trying to change that. After more than three years of talks and an approved...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
rejournals.com

Revitate Cherry Tree acquires two multifamily properties in Indiana

Revitate Cherry Tree has acquired Walnut Trails, a 210-unit garden-style community in Elkhart, Indiana, for $22.5 million and Beech Grove, a 182-unit community in Jeffersonville, Indiana, for $22 million. According to RevCT co-founder and general partner Chris Marsh, the acquisition of these Indiana communities advances the overall RevCT strategy of...
ELKHART, IN
buildingindiana.com

Novolex Invests $10 Million in Indiana Recycling Expansion

Novolex, a leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced that it is investing $10 million to expand capacity to recycle plastic bags and other polyethylene film at its recycling facility in North Vernon, IN. The investment in mechanical recycling equipment will enable the plant to produce up to 28...
NORTH VERNON, IN
wdrb.com

'Witches Castle' | Southern Indiana property famed for urban legends up for sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana property shrouded in urban legend and tainted with true crime is now up for sale. Mistletoe Falls is located off Upper River Road near the Lewis and Clark Bridge. It's a peaceful riverside plot in Utica with crumbling stone structures, but it's also the site of many morbid myths.
UTICA, IN
wamwamfm.com

Martin County Council Cancels Meeting Over LIT Tax

The Martin County Council has decided to cancel the public meeting scheduled for tonight at Shoals. The purpose of the meeting was to consider adoption of a LIT Tax to help fund a county-run EMS service. A LIT tax is a local income tax that can be used by cities,...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Most of SE Indiana officially in a drought

Southeastern IN — Most of Southeastern Indiana is officially in a drought. That’s the word from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released a map Thursday showing all of Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties and most of Decatur County in a moderate drought. Northwestern Decatur County is considered abnormally...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Sherman Minton Bridge project officials release tentative schedule of closures for remainder of year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project have released a schedule of bridge closures for the remainder of the year. Two weekend closures will happen on eastbound Interstate 64 in November. The first will happen from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. The second will happen the following weekend, Friday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 21.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

UPS to Invest Over $330 Million, Create 435 Well-Paying Jobs Across Two New-Location Projects in Bullitt and Jefferson Counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. will grow its presence in the commonwealth with two new-location projects totaling $334 million in investments and creating 435 high-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. “We often talk about companies trusting in...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road. It’s located in one of the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLKY.com

JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTHI

Building collapses in downtown Loogootee

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
LOOGOOTEE, IN

