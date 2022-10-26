Read full article on original website
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
Rest in peace: Name of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase added to Indiana headstone
SALEM, Ind. — When Cairo Jordan was found dead in southern Indiana woods several months ago, his identity was unknown. The rural Washington County community wanted to honor his memory, so they had him buried in a local cemetery and erected a headstone. Now that his identity was revealed...
State Road 135 North closure in Morgantown set for next month
MORGANTOWN — State Road 135 North is set to close south of Morgantown for continued bridge work early next month. The upcoming closure of 135 North is over Indian Creek, south of State Road 252, will begin on or after Monday, Nov. 7, to continue rehabilitation work on the truss bridge near Morgantown.
Stylish Stays | Classic Comfort: French Lick Resort in Indiana and Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia
Relish the rich history of this storied, 3,200-acre property. The sulfur springs and salt licks in southern Indiana initially brought herds of bison to the area, and by the mid-19th century, physicians and entrepreneurs followed the animals’ lead in hopes of capitalizing on the supposed healing powers of the mineral springs.
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. The other $50,000 winning...
Troubleshooters: Current and former Clark County sheriff’s deputies appear to pose as newspaper reporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Politics has often been described as a full contact sport. One common campaign tactic is to research the competing candidate. The sports metaphor would be warming up before the candidates tangle with each other in public. But Clark County Sheriff Candidate Ed Byers is crying foul.
Building collapses in downtown Loogootee
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
G2E: Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern 28-21
New details expected in unusual Indiana death investigation
WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After six months of waiting for new details, the Indiana State Police is expected to give new information on an unusual case involving a suitcase. In April, the body of a little boy was discovered inside a discarded suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Half a year later, more […]
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
Former FBI agent writes book about the David Camm case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children. In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions. The...
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson gives team update, previews first exhibition
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Friday morning to give an overall update on his team’s October practices and share thoughts about their first exhibition. Indiana and Marian tip at 3 p.m. Eastern on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington,...
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates 'Banged Up' Ahead of Saturday's Exhibition Game
Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Trayce Jackson-Davis is "a little banged up" and Tamar Bates has been on the sidelines in recent practices. Indiana plays Marian in an exhibition game on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball schedule
Peegs.com put together an easy-to-read and print season schedule for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball team. It is color-coded with home, away, neutral court, and Big Ten Tournament noted in the key below the schedule. All times are posted in Eastern time. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in...
How to Watch Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian on Saturday
Indiana basketball hosts Marian in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the coaching matchup and three things to see from Indiana.
