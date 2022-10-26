ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crothersville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bcdemocrat.com

State Road 135 North closure in Morgantown set for next month

MORGANTOWN — State Road 135 North is set to close south of Morgantown for continued bridge work early next month. The upcoming closure of 135 North is over Indian Creek, south of State Road 252, will begin on or after Monday, Nov. 7, to continue rehabilitation work on the truss bridge near Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, IN
WTHR

$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. The other $50,000 winning...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Building collapses in downtown Loogootee

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former FBI agent writes book about the David Camm case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children. In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions. The...
GEORGETOWN, IN
247Sports

2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball schedule

Peegs.com put together an easy-to-read and print season schedule for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball team. It is color-coded with home, away, neutral court, and Big Ten Tournament noted in the key below the schedule. All times are posted in Eastern time. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy