ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzJ3s_0imt4Zsq00

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high.

Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Wall Street fell after tech companies reported disappointing quarterly results.

Forecasters expect U.S. government data to show the economy grew in the three months ending in September after two quarters of contraction. Other indicators including housing sales suggest activity is cooling following rate hikes to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

The ECB, which manages the euro currency used by Germany, France and 17 other countries, is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by up to 0.75 percentage points.

Traders worry this year’s aggressive rate hikes might tip the global economy into recession.

The ECB will “have to turn a blind eye” to signs of slowing activity “as it battles to bring inflation back under control,” said Fawad Razaqzada of StoneX in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 2,993.70 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.3% to 27,345.24. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.3% to 15,515.92.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.7% to 2,288.72 after the government reported economic growth slowed to a one-year low of 0.3% over the previous quarter in the three months ending in September from the previous quarter’s 0.7% increase.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 6,845.10.

India’s Sensex opened up 0.3% at 59,716.48. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell 0.7% to 3,830.60, breaking three days of gains after Microsoft and the parent companies of Google and Facebook reported weaker-than-expected profit or revenue.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 2% to 10,970.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended little changed, gaining 2.37 points to 31,839.11.

Google parent Alphabet slumped 9.6% after it reported disappointing third-quarter financial results as advertising sales weakened. Music streaming service Spotify fell 13% after it reported a bigger third-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Microsoft slid 7.7% after it reported disappointing growth for its cloud computing company, while profits fell along with PC sales. Chipmaker Texas Instruments fell 2.6% after giving investors a discouraging forecast for the current quarter.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, fell 10.8% in after-hours trading following the release of its third-quarter earnings. The stock fell 5.6% in regular trading.

Visa rose 4.6% after reporting strong financial results and raising its dividend. Norfolk Southern gained 2.9% after reporting a surge in profits on an increase in shipping rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, or the difference between the day’s market price and the payout at maturity, fell to 4.01% from 4.10% late Tuesday as investors shifted money into bonds. The two-year yield fell to 4.42% from 4.48%.

Shrinking bond yields suggest investors believe the Federal Reserve might ease up on its rate hike plans as early as this year.

On Thursday, investors will look for signs of an economic slowdown the government is due to release its first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product.

They hope weakening housing sales and consumer sentiment will encourage Fed officials to decide rate hikes are working and ease off.

The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by another three-quarters of a percentage point at its November meeting. But traders have grown more confident it will cut back to 0.50 percentage points in December, according to CME Group.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 19 cents to $87.72 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 18 cents to $93.61 per barrel in London.

The dollar declined to 145.77 yen from Wednesday’s 146.26 yen. The euro edged down to $1.0056 from $1.0080.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.“Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, according to TASS. “We consider such developments near Russian borders as Oslo's deliberate pursuit of a destructive course toward escalation of tensions in the Euro-Arctic region and the final destruction of Russian-Norwegian...
The Associated Press

Report: China targets 2 diplomatic allies with Pacific aid

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Beijing was targeting its Pacific aid to new diplomatic allies Solomon Islands and Kiribati while Chinese financial support across the region continued to decline, the Lowy Institute reported Monday in its latest annual analysis of regional assistance. China’s aid to the Pacific has fallen from...
The Associated Press

Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia’s Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish soldiers began laying razor wire Wednesday along Poland’s border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said a recent decision by...
The Associated Press

North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history,” an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Animosities on the Korean Peninsula have been running high in recent months, with North Korea testing a string of nuclear-capable missiles and adopting a law authorizing the preemptive use of its nuclear weapons in a broad range of situations. Some experts still doubt North Korea could use nuclear weapons first in the face of more superior U.S. and South Korean forces. North Korea has argued its recent weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Washington and Seoul over their series of joint military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal, including this week’s exercises involving about 240 warplanes. Pak Jong Chon, a secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party who is considered a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un, called the so-called “Vigilant Storm” air force drills “aggressive and provocative.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range...
The Associated Press

China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed...
The Associated Press

Former Latin American leaders urge U.S. change on Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — Eighteen former Latin American and Caribbean leaders have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking the United States to remove its six-decade embargo on Cuba in the wake of devastation inflicted by Hurricane Ian. The letter, shared with The Associated Press ahead of its Wednesday release, also requests that Biden remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism for providing refuge to leaders of a guerrilla group that is now set to reenter peace talks with Colombia, an American ally. The letter comes as Cuba is suffering its worst economic, political and energy crises of the century so far, spurring a migratory exodus from the island. It was exacerbated by Hurricane Ian, which walloped western Cuba before hitting southern Florida late last month. “We ask you, Mr. President, to take into account this dramatic situation that thousands of Cubans are experiencing and do whatever is necessary to lift those restrictions that affect the most vulnerable,” the letter reads.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests in recent months that have raised tensions in the region. They came a day after Pyongyang fired more than 20 missiles, the most it has fired in a single day ever. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North firing a missile it presumed as an ICBM from an area near its capital Pyongyang around 7:40 a.m. and then firing two short-range missiles an hour later from the nearby city of Kacheon that flew toward its eastern waters. While South Korean officials didn’t immediately release more specific flight details, the longer-range missile may have been fired on a high angle to avoid reaching the territory of the North’s neighbors. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu said one of the North Korean missiles reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) and flew about 750 kilometers (460 miles).
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

With Bolsonaro tamed in defeat, Brazil steps back from brink

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In the run-up to Brazil’s presidential election, many feared a narrow result would be contested and spell the death knell for Latin America’s largest democracy. So far, however, the worst fears have been averted, despite a nail-biting victory for former leftist President...
The Associated Press

BAE Systems Awarded £80 Million in Typhoon Avionics Support Contracts

ROCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- BAE Systems will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform’s founding nations’ air forces in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy, for the next five years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005362/en/ BAE Systems will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform’s founding nations’ air forces. (Credit: BAE Systems)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy