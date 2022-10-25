Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Teen Girl and 2 Men Injured in 2-Car Accident on 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
14-Year-Old Girl and 2 Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Campbell Avenue. PHOENIX, AZ (October 28, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, a teen girl and two men were injured in a 2-car accident on 67th Avenue. The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m., near Campbell Avenue on October 26th. For reasons under investigation, a truck and a sedan collided in the area. Medics arrived and located three injured victims, including a 14-year-old girl. In addition, a 28-year-old and a 40-year-old were also critically injured in the collision. Emergency crews closed off the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties before it was later reopened. At this time, further events leading up to the 2-car accident on 67th Avenue have not been released. However, an active investigation to determine more information is still currently underway. One small driving mistake can easily lead to a dangerous car accident. This is why it is important to drive defensively and always abide by all traffic laws. Keep your attention on the road, follow the speed limit, and never drive under the influence of altering substances. Moreover, always be prepared and check your vehicle before traveling.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]
Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue Left Woman Dead. According to police, the incident occurred on October 27th, just before 2:00 a.m., involving two semi-trucks and a passenger car. According to reports, a truck rear-ended the passenger vehicle which resulted in the vehicle crashing onto another semi-truck.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 45th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (October 27, 2022) – Monday night, one victim was killed and another was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on 45th Avenue. The incident happened just after 7:00 p.m., near Thomas Road on October 24th. According to police, the driver of a silver passenger vehicle attempted to turn...
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in DUI Crash near 33rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
The incident happened on October 24th, at around 4:00 p.m., when a vehicle crashed into dd’s DISCOUNTS property. According to police, an intoxicated driver was involved in a vehicle collision in the parking lot and tried to leave the scene. In an attempt to drive away, the driver ran...
3 people injured after car crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Three people are injured after the SUV they were traveling in was t-boned in west Phoenix Friday night. Phoenix fire crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Preliminary information from...
AZFamily
Eastbound I-10 reopens in west Phoenix after second day of deadly crashes closes freeway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second day in a row, a deadly crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix for much of the morning commute. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near 67th Avenue. In this crash, DPS troopers said that at least one person died after an apparent motorcycle crash. Troopers say the motorcyclist, who hasn’t been identified was rear-ended by another car and was pronounced dead on the scene. Aerial video from the scene showed debris dumped throughout the eastbound lanes. No other information was released, but traffic was diverted onto the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway until around 7:30 a.m.
AZFamily
Motorcycle crash on the Loop 303 in West Valley leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt
NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the West Valley early Friday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around midnight on the Loop 303 near Camelback Road. and involved four vehicles. One person was pronounced dead, and two others were rushed to the hospital. One of those hospitalized had life-threatening injuries while the other is expected to be okay. Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing but early information indicates that say two motorcycles were speeding in the area when one of them crashed into the back of a car. Details on the vehicle two vehicles were not released.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix late Thursday night. Officers were called out to the area of 19th Street and Broadway Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured and crews immediately rendered aid. Phoenix fire crews later pronounced him dead at the scene.
Infant Died In A Bicycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a bicycle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace. It happened at about 3.30 p.m. The Police were called to the scene where a mother and her infant had been involved in a bicycle crash.
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
AZFamily
Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 in west Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman was killed after a semi crashed into her vehicle on the eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two semi-trucks and a car. Melki says the semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the car, pushing it several hundred feet into another semi which then burst into flames. Video from the scene shows both the sedan and semi engulfed in flames.
KTAR.com
Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
AZFamily
Teen girl, 2 men hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen girl and two men are in the hospital after a serious crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters say the crash happened near 67th and Campbell avenues just after 4 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found a sedan and truck had collided near the intersection....
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at Phoenix officers Thursday night
A man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire toward two Phoenix police officers late Thursday night.
Man arrested for light rail shooting now connected to a second deadly shooting
A man who was arrested over the weekend for shooting someone on the light rail has now been connected to a second shooting incident.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body-cam, drone footage show shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 23...
AZFamily
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Video shows shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team after father murdered
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam and drone footage released on Friday shows an August shootout between a man and Glendale officers after police say he shot and killed his father. On Aug. 25, officers received a call around 8:30 p.m. from 26-year-old Rafael Vargas-Olvera inside a home near...
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway, DPS says
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.
AZFamily
8-year-old girl in critical condition after road rage shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A young girl is in critical condition, and two men are hospitalized after police say a road rage incident turned violent late Thursday morning in north Phoenix. Just before 11 a.m., Phoenix police and firefighters responded to the intersection of 16th Street and Greenway Parkway,...
