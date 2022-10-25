14-Year-Old Girl and 2 Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Campbell Avenue. PHOENIX, AZ (October 28, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, a teen girl and two men were injured in a 2-car accident on 67th Avenue. The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m., near Campbell Avenue on October 26th. For reasons under investigation, a truck and a sedan collided in the area. Medics arrived and located three injured victims, including a 14-year-old girl. In addition, a 28-year-old and a 40-year-old were also critically injured in the collision. Emergency crews closed off the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties before it was later reopened. At this time, further events leading up to the 2-car accident on 67th Avenue have not been released. However, an active investigation to determine more information is still currently underway. One small driving mistake can easily lead to a dangerous car accident. This is why it is important to drive defensively and always abide by all traffic laws. Keep your attention on the road, follow the speed limit, and never drive under the influence of altering substances. Moreover, always be prepared and check your vehicle before traveling.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO