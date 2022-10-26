ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

thecentersquare.com

Maine to wind down rental relief as federal funds dry up

(The Center Square) – Maine is winding down its pandemic rental assistance program after learning that the federal government won’t be providing more funds. MaineHousing has paused its emergency rental assistance program and says it will not be accepting new or renewed applications. The move follows the U.S. Treasury announcement last week that Maine wasn't among 28 states included in the latest round of disbursements from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
WMUR.com

8 additional COVID-19 deaths announced in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Eight additional Granite Staters have died due to COVID-19, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. That's the most deaths announced in a single day since September 29, when nine deaths were announced. This week state health officials announced a total of...
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire rankings are impressive

New Hampshire has always been fortunate to land in many of the country's top 10 lists, and it's a great feeling to constantly be sitting at the cool kids' table. I noticed recently that New Hampshire was ranked 6th on the Tax Foundations 2023 Index of Business Climate, which measures an overall score for corporate taxes, individual taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance taxes. The foundation is the nation's leading independent tax policy research organization. It's interesting to see how our neighboring New England states ranked… Massachusetts 34th, Maine 35th, Vermont 44th, Rhode Island 42nd, and Connecticut 47th. Wyoming came in 1st. The worst states were New Jersey 50th, New York 49th, District of Colombia 48th, and Connecticut 47th.
WMTW

Heating assistance help from MaineHousing will be released early

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule. That will allow fuel vendors across the state to deliver heating assistance quickly to 10,814 eligible households, including nearly 17,000 people.
WMUR.com

Help available as home heating costs rise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire residents will have sticker shock this winter when it comes to heating their homes. Fuel companies such as Dead River Co. in Manchester said they are hearing concerns from their customers about bills that are expected to be double or more this winter.
wabi.tv

Maine seeks owners of unclaimed war bonds dating to the 1940s

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state is trying to find the owners of several Series E, defense/war-era bonds that are currently being held by the Maine Office of the Treasurer as part of its unclaimed property program. The actual paperwork for the bonds were found in abandoned safe deposit boxes...
themainewire.com

Amid Heating Cost Crisis, Janet Mills Opposes Drilling for More Oil

Despite home heating oil prices surging to about $5.40 per gallon, Maine Gov. Janet Mills told a few dozen University of Maine students this week that she opposes increasing domestic oil and natural gas exploration. “I don’t think the answer to the crisis here is to give them more money...
VTDigger

Vermont Covid levels ‘medium’ as hospitals admit 10 Covid patients per day

For the second week in a row, Vermont’s Covid-19 levels were rated “medium,” according to the latest weekly surveillance report from the state Department of Health. Even as case counts fell slightly in the past week, the number of hospital patients newly admitted for Covid in the past week rose to an average of more than 10 per day, the highest level since the surge of the BA.2 subvariant in mid-May.
WMUR.com

Warming oceans could drive lobsters out of Gulf of Maine

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The lobster industry is the most valuable single-species fishery in the United States, but as the waters off the coast of New Hampshire warm because of climate change, the industry will face continuing challenges in the years ahead. Fishing boats are a part of the quintessential...
