Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
NYLON
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
Why Taylor Swift Fans Think She Revealed Pregnant Blake Lively’s Baby Name for Her 4th Child With Ryan Reynolds
Reading between the lines? Taylor Swift's fans have already come up with theories about how her Midnights album is connected to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' unborn fourth child. After Swift, 32, dropped her 10th studio album on Friday, October 21, listeners were quick to question if her song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” held […]
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
Valerie Bertinelli seemingly reacts to Matthew Perry make-out story with Taylor Swift song: 'I’m the problem'
Valerie Bertinelli appears to be addressing Matthew Perry's recent confession that the two had a "make-out session" while she was still married to the late Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli took to TikTok on Wednesday and uploaded a video of her smiling and waving as Taylor Swift’s "Anti-Hero" played in the background.
Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Maren Morris’ Name Before Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance
The feud continues. Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris at a Nashville concert, eliciting boos from the crowd amid the Grammy Award winner's feud with Brittany Aldean. The Georgia native, 45, said he wanted to bring up a special guest during his Friday, October 14, show at Bridgestone Arena. “I thought, man, who could I call? […]
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Call Out Taylor Swift’s Latest Midnights Album for Snubbing Lana Del Rey in the Most Meghan Markle and Oprah Way
There are no two ways to the fact that Taylor Swift is a musical maestro. Her music is impactful to the point that it seems enchanting. Not only is the 11-time Grammy-winning artist a great singer but a brilliant songwriter. And any time that Taylor Swift drops an album even if it’s a re-recorded version of her old songs, the internet is set ablaze.
Woman claiming to be former classmate of ‘petty’ Taylor Swift says ‘most people hated her’
A woman who claims she went to high school with Taylor Swift has revealed that most of her peers “hated her”. Jessica McLane, who attended Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, says other students would spread rumours about how the icon got her start in music, saying she bought her fame.
Shania Twain Hails Taylor Swift 'Queen Of Midnights' Amid Album Debut
Reactions to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album swept social media on Friday (October 21) as eager fans finally got to listen to the international superstar’s highly-anticipated project, Midnights — and Shania Twain is no exception. Twain, another global icon known for her powerhouse music and fashion moments,...
John Mayer Is Trending on Twitter as Internet Reacts to New Taylor Swift Song
John Mayer has found himself in hot water once again following the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights (3am Edition). It's been a long-running joke that the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer would be subjected to the so-called Jake Gyllenhaal treatment upon the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but with suspicions that a new track from the songstress is about their relationship, it seems his time has come sooner than anticipated.
Taylor Swift Transforms into Sparkly Cinderella in Star-Studded 'Bejeweled' Music Video — Watch
Laura Dern, the HAIM sisters and Dita Von Teese are among the celebs cameoing in Taylor Swift's twist on the classic Cinderella story Swifties were gifted with a magical treat when the clock struck 12 a.m. overnight! "Bejeweled," Taylor Swift's second video from Midnights, dropped in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the singer-songwriter's "twist on a Cinderella story" has a little of everything. "I want[ed] to make a video that was just for the fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos," Swift, 32...
Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Singing About Miscarriage On “Midnights,” And It’s Prompted People To Share Their Own Experiences Of Loss
“Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time,” she sings.
Late Night Dancing! John Mayer Lets Loose At Harry Styles' Los Angeles Concert
One musician supporting another. John Mayer was recently spotted dancing at Harry Styles' concert, grooving along to one of his hits at the Los Angeles venue. Mayer knew every word of "Cinema" as he yelled the lyrics back to the "As It Was" singer, along with the thousands of screaming girls losing their minds over the rock star breaking out his iconic moves.
Adele Praises Taylor Swift & Reveals If She's Listened To 'Midnights'
Adele thinks Swift is "one of the greatest songwriters of our generation."
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Lyrics Are a ‘Tour’ of Everything She ‘Hates’ About Herself—Decoding the Secret Meaning
Is the drama? Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” lyrics hint at her past drama with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and the insecurities she’s experienced throughout the rises and falls of her public image. “Anti-Hero” is the lead single from Swift’s new album, Midnights, which was...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video Edited After ‘Fat’ Scale Backlash
Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Anti-Hero" has undergone some changes. There is one scene in the video where Swift can be seen on a scale and the needle on the scale spins to land on the word "fat." However, that part has now been edited out. Instead, Swift's clone in the video just looks at Swift with a face of disappointment.
The FADER
Taylor Swift shares Cinderella-esque “Bejeweled” video and teases upcoming tour plans
Taylor Swift has shared the official video for her Midnights song "Bejeweled." The self-directed visual is Swift's take on Cinderella involving a talent contest in place of a glass slipper narrative. Hollywood actress Laura Dern as Swift's stepmom and the members of HAIM as her stepsisters. Midnights producer Jack Antanoff also makes a cameo appearance alongside Dita Von Teese and make-up mogul Pat McGrath.
College Media Network
‘Midnights’ recounts Taylor Swift’s fantasies of love, revenge
American singer-songwriter, director and global superstar Taylor Swift released her long-awaited 10th studio album “Midnights ”on Oct. 21. With spectacular production, lyricism and vivid descriptions, Swift delivers a masterful record and a dreamy comeback to pop. The 13-track album is about sleepless nights in Swift’s life where she...
