Chautauqua County, NY

wrfalp.com

Jamestown DPW Union Wins Lawsuit Against City

AFSCME New York Council 66, Local 418, which represents employees in the City’s Department of Public Works, had filed three grievances, which Arbitrator Douglas Bantle found the city failed to respond to or set a meeting in the time period required in the union’s contract. Following a meeting...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

ECC president suspended during investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Congressional Candidate Garners Law Enforcement Endorsement

OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – The GOP candidate vying for your vote in this fall’s Congressional Election in Western New York, made a stop in Cattaraugus County this week where he questioned the treatment of law enforcement in our region. NY-23 Congressional GOP candidate Nick Langworthy made...
OLEAN, NY
ubspectrum.com

Former DMG employee discusses ‘predatory’ Air Buffalo project

*Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to a former DMG employee who requested to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo and DMG Investments LLC. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect this person’s identity. The anonymous source will be referred to by the pseudonym of Smith Erwin throughout this story.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
WEST SENECA, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group

The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo

If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Political analysis on debate with Hochul and Zeldin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the race for governor gets closer in the polls this was a very important debate for both Hochul and Zeldin. After the debate, 2 On Your Side talked with Republican Carl Calabrese and Democrat Jessica Schuster for some political analysis. We asked the question to...
BUFFALO, NY
yourdailylocal.com

New McDonalds Opens in Warren

WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Man dies in Chautauqua County after dump truck tips into pond

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was pronounced dead after his dump truck tipped into a pond in Chautauqua County, New York. At about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Waterman Road in Stockton, New York (Chautauqua County). According to a report from the Sheriff’s office, a dump […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY

