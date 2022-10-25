Read full article on original website
Related
wrfalp.com
Jamestown DPW Union Wins Lawsuit Against City
AFSCME New York Council 66, Local 418, which represents employees in the City’s Department of Public Works, had filed three grievances, which Arbitrator Douglas Bantle found the city failed to respond to or set a meeting in the time period required in the union’s contract. Following a meeting...
ECC president suspended during investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
wnynewsnow.com
Congressional Candidate Garners Law Enforcement Endorsement
OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – The GOP candidate vying for your vote in this fall’s Congressional Election in Western New York, made a stop in Cattaraugus County this week where he questioned the treatment of law enforcement in our region. NY-23 Congressional GOP candidate Nick Langworthy made...
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
ubspectrum.com
Former DMG employee discusses ‘predatory’ Air Buffalo project
*Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to a former DMG employee who requested to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo and DMG Investments LLC. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect this person’s identity. The anonymous source will be referred to by the pseudonym of Smith Erwin throughout this story.
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
wnypapers.com
Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group
The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
wbfo.org
There's opposition to a deal between the state attorney general and the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo for more regulation of priest discipline
At the same time victims are looking for money for recompense or for treatment, there doesn’t seem to be punishment for those who perpetrated the long cover up, with Boyd mentioning retired Buffalo Bishop Richard Maloney and retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz, with Grosz facing a sexual abuse allegation.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on November 1
Applications for New York State's Home Energy Assistance Program (“HEAP”) open on November 1. The Erie County Department of Social Services says it strongly encourages you to apply online.
Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo
If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
wellsvillesun.com
Gabby Kranock still needs a miracle: Cards and prayers requested, GoFundMe link
Teenager who was nearly killed by a drunk driver may never walk again. GoFundMe and a card shower are easy ways to help Gabby. On Sept. 3rd, Gabby Kranock sustained severe injuries from a crash due to the recklessness of an underage drunk driver in Portville, NY. She was not in the car, but standing in a yard.
Political analysis on debate with Hochul and Zeldin
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the race for governor gets closer in the polls this was a very important debate for both Hochul and Zeldin. After the debate, 2 On Your Side talked with Republican Carl Calabrese and Democrat Jessica Schuster for some political analysis. We asked the question to...
yourdailylocal.com
New McDonalds Opens in Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
Man dies in Chautauqua County after dump truck tips into pond
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was pronounced dead after his dump truck tipped into a pond in Chautauqua County, New York. At about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Waterman Road in Stockton, New York (Chautauqua County). According to a report from the Sheriff’s office, a dump […]
Some business owners concerned over 'bad activity' in Allentown
Some people who live and work in one of Buffalo's busiest neighborhoods said they have concerns about crime and bad activity.
wnynewsnow.com
Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
26 Shirts supporting a 12-year-old cancer patient of Olean
A 12-year-old girl from Olean, NY, receives countless support from all over, including 26 Shirts after being diagnosed with a rare liver cancer.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
West Seneca man sentenced in connection to stealing from home improvement stores
The district attorney's office announced a West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge in connection to stealing from home improvement stores.
Comments / 0