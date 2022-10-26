ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGN TV

Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk’s Twitter

Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform’s policies on misinformation. Voters in both nations have already faced a torrent of misleading claims about candidates, issues and voting....
The Hill

Biden casts early vote in Delaware

President Biden voted early in the November midterms at a polling center in Delaware on Saturday alongside his granddaughter Natalie Biden, the 18-year-old daughter of Beau Biden. The two members of the Biden family voted one after another at the same polling station, where the president announced that it was his granddaughter’s first time voting…
DELAWARE STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Report calls for improved federal agency coordination in response to cyberattacks against K-12 schoo

WASHINGTON DC — A new watchdog report is calling on the federal government to improve its coordination among agencies when responding to and protecting against cyberattacks targeting K-12 schools. The report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said cyberattacks against K-12 schools are becoming more sophisticated and more...
FLORIDA STATE

