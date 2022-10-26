Read full article on original website
Related
Gotham Gazette
Latinos, Hochul, and the 2022 Election for New York Governor
She once adamantly opposed the idea of giving drivers’ licenses to undocumented immigrants; she even went so far as to threaten their arrests and deportations. No Latinos were on the original list of speakers for the convention of the State Democratic Party, of which she is the de facto leader. The Nueva York Initiative the party established as an effort to woo Latinos would, they said, only generate a “multi-year, six-figure investment.” A paltry six-figure amount is not nearly enough to make a dent among Latino voters. Though a lieutenant governor with a Latino-sounding name was appointed, Antonio Delgado is not actually a Latino. And when new party executive leadership was selected not too long ago, no Latinos were on the list.
Gotham Gazette
Letitia James Seeks Second Term Against Challenger Michael Henry in New York Attorney General Race
Since Attorney General Letitia James dropped her short run for Governor and announced her bid for a second term as New York State’s top legal official, she has spent limited time on the campaign trail. James, a Democrat whose work as attorney general has elevated her to national prominence, has had commanding polling and fundraising leads over her little-known opponent and, in a break from her fellow statewide incumbents, has declined to even debate him.
Gotham Gazette
Max Politics Podcast: The Working Families Party Works to Keep Its Ballot Line, Win Key Races
October 26, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: The Working Families Party Works to Keep Its Ballot Line, Win Key Races. Sochie Nnaemeka, director of the New York Working Families Party, joined the show to discuss the WFP's campaign to keep its ballot line, key races it is focused on in the 2022 election, its relationship with Gov. Kathy Hochul, and more.
Gotham Gazette
In Office Since 2007, DiNapoli Looks to Hold Off Rodriguez for Another Term as State Comptroller
The State Comptroller is New York’s top fiscal officer, a position that has been held by Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat, for nearly 15 years. As DiNapoli seeks a fourth full-term in office this year, he is being challenged in the general election by Paul Rodriguez, the nominee of the Republican and Conservative parties and a veteran of several Wall Street financial firms.
Comments / 0