KOBA Insurance Chooses Socotra Policy Core Platform to Expand UBI Product Portfolio
Socotra’s platform will assist KOBA in offering its usage-based insurance internationally and expand its portfolio to other products such as insurance for boats and motorcycles. SAN FRANCISCO. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Socotra, the modern core platform provider for innovative insurers, today announced that. KOBA Insurance. , an insurtech MGA pioneering usage-based...
New Data from University of Duisburg-Essen Illuminate Findings in Investment (Trading and Liquidity In the Catastrophe Bond Market): Investment
2022 OCT 27 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Economics Daily Report -- Current study results on Investment have been published. According to news reporting out of. Duisburg, Germany. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “We provide first insights into secondary market trading, liquidity determinants, and the...
EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion and analysis in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto included in Item 1 of Part I. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "we," "us," "our," "the Company," or similar terms refer to EHI, together with its subsidiaries. In this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company and its management discuss and make statements based on currently available information regarding their intentions, beliefs, current expectations, and projections of, among other things, the Company's future performance, economic or market conditions, including the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, current levels of inflation, labor market expectations, catastrophic events or geo-political conditions, legislative or regulatory actions or court decisions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, business growth, retention rates, loss costs, claim trends and the impact of key business initiatives, future technologies and planned investments. Certain of these statements may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," or "continue," or other comparable terminology and their negatives. The Company and its management caution investors that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Risks and uncertainties are inherent in the Company's future performance. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, those discussed or identified from time to time in the Company's public filings with the.
Blockchain in Insurance Market Forecast | Present Scenario of Manufacturers By 2031
Blockchain is a digital ledger that can be used to record transactions. It is secure and transparent and has the potential to revolutionize the ins. industry. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain technology is expected to have a major impact on the insurance industry. A recent study by Accenture found that blockchain could help insurers save.
Kin Secures $145 Million in Debt Financing to Fuel Continued Growth
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced the closing of a. committed credit facility. The new facility, which was led by. Runway Growth Capital LLC. (“Runway”) and the. Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (" Avenue Venture Debt Fund. " or...
COWEN INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The discussion contains forward-looking statements, which involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021. (the "2021 Form 10-K") and in Item 1A of...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. RGA Atlantic Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (. Barbados. ). These companies collectively are referred to as RGA. AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR...
AM Best to Participate in ACLI’s Senior Investment Managers Seminar
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Director Michael Porcelli will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Alternative Investment Paradigms through Reinsurance,” during the American Council of Life Insurers’ (ACLI) upcoming Senior Investment Managers Seminar 2022, which will be held on. Nov. 6-9, 2022. , at the. Westin Mission Hills.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Labuan Reinsurance (L) Ltd
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Labuan Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
AMERISAFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, together with "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. and International Businesses •Scott Sleyster to retire as head of International Businesses during the first quarter of 2023. •Executive Vice President. Andy Sullivan. will lead International Businesses and PGIM. •Caroline Feeney promoted to executive vice president and head of.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Eighteenth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of. The eighteenth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Gulf Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B+ (Good) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb-” (Good) from “bb” (Fair) of. Gulf Insurance Limited. (Gulf) (. Trinidad and Tobago. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Bank of China Group Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BOCG Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well...
AI in Insurance Market : The on-premise Segment To Maintain its Lead Position During the Forecast Period
AI in Insurance Market : The on-premise Segment To Maintain its Lead Position During the Forecast Period. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in investment by insurance companies in AI & machine learning and rise in preference for personalized insurance services boost the growth of the global AI in insurance market. Allied Market...
Cyber Insurance Market Projected to Hit USD 64.49 Billion at a CAGR of 26.57% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)
According to Market Research Future’s most recent estimate, the global cyber insurance market will reach. by 2030, growing at a rate of 26.57%. (MRFR). Due to the growth of the Internet and the hazards associated with online browsing, a unique coverage product called “cyber insurance” has just been available. It enables organizations to take financial precautions against ransomware, malware, and other threats that might compromise the security of their operations. The paper has examined the COVID-19 epidemic and its fatal repercussions on the sector.
(10.2021) Results presentation 3Q 2022
SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV) In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act,. Please find attached the documentation to be presented to investors in upcoming meetings. Ángel. L. Dávila Bermejo General. Counsel. 9M 2022 Results. Analyst & Investor presentation. October 28.
JPMorgan Asset forecasts worsening U.S. Treasury bond decline.
The worst slide in Treasuries in decades could continue as the Federal Reserve makes fighting inflation its top priority, according to JPMorgan Asset Management. While yields in the world's largest bond market have soared this year along with U.S. interest rates, they have yet to peak and fully discount the risks of an economic downturn, said Iain Stealey,…
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine HCC Mexico Compañía Afianzadora, S.A. de C.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Tokio Marine HCC Mexico Compañía. Afianzadora, S.A. de C.V. (TMHCC Mexico) (. Mexico...
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Viewers can access highlights from anAM Best webinar sponsored by. to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. , vice president & general manager, auto vertical,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ;. Ryan Hupp. , director, product management,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ; and. John Ittner. , head of...
